Palestinian Community in Chile Condemns Israel’s Restrictions on Access to the Holy Sepulchre During Easter: Calls Out Illegal Annexation of Jerusalem

Original article: Israel vulnera el acceso al Santo Sepulcro en Semana Santa: Comunidad Palestina de Chile denuncia “anexión ilegal de Jerusalén”

PALESTINIAN COMMUNITY IN CHILE CONDEMNS ISRAEL’S RESTRICTIONS ON THE HOLY SEPULCHRE DURING EASTER AND WARNS ABOUT ATTEMPTED ANNEXATION OF JERUSALEM

The representative organization of the largest Palestinian diaspora outside the Arab world describes these measures as a «systematic violation» of international law and a «blow to all of Christendom.» It urges the Chilean government to take a categorical stance.

This weekend, the Palestinian Community in Chile, the largest outside the Arab world, expressed its strongest condemnation of the restrictions imposed by Israel—referred to as an «illegal occupation»—on access to the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem during Easter, one of the holiest periods for Christians globally.

In a public statement sent to the media, the organization warned that the incident is not an isolated security issue, but rather part of a broader strategy to alter the historical status quo of holy sites, a principle that has protected various religious confessions in Jerusalem for over a century.

Local Context and Identity

Chile hosts the largest community of Palestinian Christians in the world. For thousands of families in the country, Jerusalem represents not just a religious symbol, but a «living part of their identity, history, and faith,» the statement notes. Therefore, the organization emphasizes that what is happening today in the Holy City «is not foreign or distant: it is a direct wound.»

Pattern of Religious Restrictions

The statement stresses that the limitations on Christian access are not isolated incidents. During the recent month of Ramadan, Israel also restricted access to the Al Aqsa Mosque compound, severely impacting the religious practices of Muslim worshippers. «All this forms a consistent pattern of restrictions on religious freedom that cannot be ignored,» the document asserts.

Denouncement of Illegal Annexation

For the Palestinian Community in Chile, the heart of the matter is clear: «the attempt to de facto exercise an illegal annexation of Jerusalem, asserting the authority to decide when, how, and who can pray at the holiest sites.»

The organization reminds that Israel, as an occupying power in East Jerusalem, has no sovereignty over the territory according to international law, and therefore lacks the authority to unilaterally alter the religious balance. Its obligation, it states, is to guarantee free worship and unrestricted access to holy places.

Call to the Chilean Government

The Palestinian Community in Chile made an «urgent call» to the Chilean government to clearly and categorically condemn these actions, understanding that this situation affects all of Christendom and constitutes a serious violation of religious freedom and international law.

«What happened is an affront to all of Christendom. It is not only an impact on Palestinian Christians but a violation that strikes millions of believers worldwide,» the statement concludes.