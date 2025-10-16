Paper Ceasefire Falls Apart: Gaza Reports 29 Deaths and 10 Injuries in 24 Hours Due to Israeli Attacks

The latest reports cast doubt on the effectiveness of the ceasefire agreement between the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) and Israel. The Gaza Ministry of Health announced on Thursday that 29 Palestinians were killed and 10 were injured in hospitals over the past 24 hours, attributing these casualties to ongoing violations by the Israeli regime of the truce established on October 11.

According to the daily report from the Gaza health ministry, 22 of the deceased were recovered from the rubble, while three died from prior injuries and four lost their lives due to direct Israeli attacks, despite the supposed ceasefire.

These figures highlight that the repercussions of earlier bombings continue to claim lives daily, even as assaults by Tel Aviv remain active within the Palestinian enclave.

These attacks represent a blatant infringement of the agreement announced by Khalil al-Hayya, Hamas leader in Gaza and head of the Palestinian negotiating delegation, intended to end the war and aggression against the Palestinian people by Israel.

This ceasefire outlines key points, including a permanent halt to hostilities, the withdrawal of occupation forces, the entry of humanitarian aid, the opening of the Rafah crossing in both directions, and the exchange of prisoners.

With these new victims, the total toll of the Israeli genocidal war against Gaza, which escalated in October 2023, has risen to 67,967 deaths, primarily women and children, and over 170,179 injuries.

Since the ceasefire took effect, the number of reported deaths during this period stands at 23, alongside 122 injured and 381 bodies recovered from various areas devastated by bombardments.

Retained Victims’ Bodies and Signs of Abuse

According to Al Mayadeen, the report confirms the receipt of «30 additional bodies of unknown identity, which had been retained by the Israeli occupation.» With this delivery, the total number of remains returned in successive batches since the ceasefire began reaches 120.

However, the situation reveals an even graver picture. The Gaza Health Ministry reported that «some bodies exhibit signs of abuse, bruises, tied hands, and blindfolded eyes.»

So far, Gaza health authorities have only managed to identify four of the martyrs by their families, but emphasized that the medical teams’ work in handling the bodies will continue, following established procedures and protocols.

They made it clear that the objective is to complete the examination, documentation, and delivery processes of the victims’ remains to their families.

It is important to note that these returns of bodies, including another 45 remains received on Wednesday, are not added to the total death toll since October 7, representing a separate category within the conflict.

Humanitarian Obstruction and Ongoing Ceasefire Violations

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza is exacerbated by persistent difficulties in accessing the most affected areas. According to Al Mayadeen, health and humanitarian authorities report that «the occupation continues to prevent ambulances and rescue teams from accessing various areas in the north and center of the Gaza Strip, worsening the humanitarian crisis and delaying the recovery of bodies.»

Despite the ceasefire’s implementation, Israeli occupation forces have repeatedly violated the truce by launching daily attacks and armed incursions in various areas, particularly in the provinces of Khan Yunis, Rafah, and Deir Ezzor.

In this regard, local media report that Israeli military drones continue to fly over residential areas, while ground units continue to open fire on homes and hospitals.

The Gaza Health Ministry warned that these actions have resulted in new civilian casualties and increased the number of injuries in recent days, highlighting the precariousness of a ceasefire that, for those remaining in the enclave, seems to exist more on paper than in reality.

Original article: Alto el fuego de papel: Gaza reporta 29 muertos y 10 heridos en 24 horas por ataques israelíes