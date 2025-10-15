‘Parasite Recruiter’: Chile lawmaker Manouchehri to summon Kast aide Cristián Valenzuela over ADP role; Yeomans asks Civil Service for records

The controversy ignited by Parásitos has reached Congress: Gael Yeomans (FA) sent a formal request to the Civil Service, and Daniel Manouchehri (PS) announced he will summon Cristián Valenzuela to the Finance Committee. At the center is the contradiction we already reported: the adviser José Antonio Kast on the ADP panel is listed as a «professional expert» in the Senior Public Management system while railing against a «bloated state».

Kast adviser on ADP panel: Yeomans zeroes in on duties, sessions and payments

Deputy Gael Yeomans formally wrote to the national director of the Civil Service seeking details on the functions, meetings, selection mechanisms and compensation of Cristián Valenzuela and the other two associated members. She added:

«We caught him red-handed. He was chief of staff to a minister barely two years after graduating, taking home a salary of 4 million pesos, and today he would also be performing a public function while serving as José Antonio Kast’s chief adviser.»

Kast adviser on ADP panel: Manouchehri announces Finance Committee summons

Deputy Daniel Manouchehri said he will request to summon Valenzuela to explain his statements and his role in ADP selection processes:

«Kast’s factotum, Cristián Valenzuela, set out to denounce an alleged ‘recruitment of parasites’ in the State, but it turns out the recruiter was him—and very well paid by the same State.»

The Socialist lawmaker previewed the aim of the session:

«If we follow his logic, Valenzuela would be a ‘parasite recruiter.’ We want to know whether he has used his position to favor appointments of militants or allies of the Republican Party within the State.»

Cristián Valenzuela, José Antonio Kast’s factotum, called «parasites» to public servants.

But he works recruiting people for the State, with a millionaire salary.

We want to know how many «Republican parasites» he has helped bring into the public sector.

Key context: from rhetoric to reality

As we reported in the piece «The double standard of Kast’s star adviser, author of «Parásitos»: he says «bloated state,» yet sits on a panel that evaluates public-sector executives«, Valenzuela works for the State, because he appears on the roster of «expert professionals» of the SADP/ADP, a panel that takes part in selection committees for second-tier executive posts. That affiliation—and any per-session fees regulated by Law 19.882—puts his anti-«state apparatus» rhetoric under strain.

Valenzuela’s own account

Asked for comment, Cristián Valenzuela told 24 Horas:

«I was appointed six years ago, renewed for two terms and even during this government.»

What each lawmaker is asking for (and why)

What Yeomans requests: a breakdown of the panel’s functions , the minutes/sessions in which Valenzuela is said to have participated, the selection criteria used in committees, and remuneration (UF per session, caps, months with activity).

a breakdown of the panel’s , the in which Valenzuela is said to have participated, the used in committees, and (UF per session, caps, months with activity). What Manouchehri seeks: for Valenzuela to account for his remarks in Parásitos, to explain his role in the ADP and, verbatim, «how many ‘Republican parasites’ he has helped insert into the public apparatus«.

Why this matters to the public

The ADP was created to professionalize and bring transparency to access to senior roles. When a Kast adviser on the ADP panel condemns a «bloated state» while simultaneously appearing in the system that helps select part of its leadership, questions of consistency and probity arise. Demanding minutes, payments and criteria is not a war of slogans—it is democratic oversight of who decides, how they decide and with what incentives.