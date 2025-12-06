«Path to Barbarism?» Outcry Erupts Over Republican Deputy Meza’s Proposal to Free Criminals and Rapists

Original article: “¿Camino a la barbarie?” Ola de repudio por declaraciones de diputado republicano Meza por propuesta de liberar a criminales y violadores

Proposal for Unconditional Release of Criminals Sparks Massive Outcry

A significant wave of condemnation has erupted following remarks by Deputy José Carlos Meza, the Republican Party’s vice president. In an interview with CNN Chile, he expressed support for the release of inmates «over a certain age and with terminal illnesses,» without regard for the type of crimes committed, including sexual offenses and human rights violations.

The Republican parliamentarian, associated with the Kast command, argued that this is a «humanitarian criterion» allowing individuals to spend their final days at home, clarifying that it is not a «pardon for the most horrific crimes» but rather a gesture of humanity.

#AquíSeDebateCNN | José Carlos Meza, Kast command, on commuting sentences for human rights violators: «This does not mean a pardon for the most horrific crimes that could have been committed, but it speaks to the humanity of society.» 💻https://t.co/Ox6C5F7hT4 pic.twitter.com/CQZ247BpbI — CNN Chile (@CNNChile) December 5, 2025

Immediate and forceful reactions followed. Scientist Cristina Dorador used social media to accuse this stance of implying that «Kast would free the most dangerous prisoners in the country, including child abusers and perpetrators of crimes against humanity,» labeling the situation as a «path to barbarism.»

Kast will free the most dangerous prisoners in the country, including child abusers and perpetrators of crimes against humanity. Path to barbarism.#EsJara #NoRetroceder #JaraPresidenta https://t.co/JxgLex9U7V — Cristina Dorador Ortiz 🦩 (@criordor) December 5, 2025

User @RobertoMerken challenged the deputy’s arguments, stating: «He lies about what happened in post-Nazi Germany,» sharing a video follow-up.

Here he lies about what happened in post-Nazi Germany. pic.twitter.com/m1mQ4GY9Hp — Ciudadano Roberto Kiltro (@RobertoMerken) December 5, 2025

Deputy Daniel Manouchehri went further, detailing the implications of a bill (Bulletin 17.370-17) that he believes embodies this policy. Manouchehri warned that, if passed, it would allow for the release of over 700 dangerous criminals, including 66 child rapists, 137 child abusers, and 28 convicted torturers, among others. «Chile cannot afford such irresponsibility. We believe these criminals should rot in prison. Period,» he stated emphatically.

Would being 70 years old and having diabetes be enough to free someone who raped and murdered a child?

Incredible. But that is indeed the policy of the Republican Party, although they deny it.

Kast hinted at it in the #DebateArchi2025. This was confirmed by Deputy José Carlos Meza. And they are pushing it with a… pic.twitter.com/y99a3zCcWT — Daniel Manouchehri (@danimanouchehri) December 5, 2025

Furthermore, Deputy Daniel Melo posted on his Instagram account: “Kast is a danger to Chile and our democracy (…) What Deputy Meza said is not a «slip»; it is a direct result of Kast’s political project.”

Painful Setback and Risk of Impunity

Recently, a group of prominent human rights figures, led by former senator Carmen Frei, Alicia Lira, and Nelson Caucoto, issued a strong public statement. The signatories warned that releasing individuals convicted of crimes against humanity represents «a painful setback» and a risk of «impunity,» emphasizing that human rights «can never be used or instrumentalized as a political spoils.» They cautioned that creating tension in society with this possibility «will never bring peace.»

The document from human rights leaders called for defending the pillars of transitional justice: Truth, Justice, Reparations, and Guarantees of Non-Repetition. They concluded that any attempts to reverse judicial rulings «will only deepen, with unforeseen consequences, the wounds of Chile,» urging a strict respect for the nation’s international commitments and the memory of the victims.