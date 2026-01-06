Pedro Pascal Shares Video Highlighting Risks to Lithium and Copper Amid Trump’s Actions

On his 11.6 million-follower Instagram account, Pascal articulated his stance regarding the climate of fear and uncertainty permeating Latin America following the U.S. military attack on Venezuela.

Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: «Ojos abiertos»: Pedro Pascal compartió video de ministra Vallejo sobre acciones de Trump y el riesgo para el litio y el cobre

Chilean-American actor Pedro Pascal took to social media on Tuesday, January 6, to address the complex situation unfolding in Venezuela and Latin America as a whole, following a military assault by the United States aimed at capturing Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

On his Instagram account, which boasts 11.6 million followers, Pascal expressed his concerns by sharing a clip featuring Camila Vallejo, the government spokesperson, warning that aggressive policies from U.S. President Donald Trump could put Chile’s lithium and copper resources at risk.

«Problem of Latin America. Stay aware,» Pascal wrote in his post, which gathered over 15,000 reactions within just 15 minutes.

We will continue to provide updates.

