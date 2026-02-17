Peru’s Interim President José Jerí Removed After Just Four Months Amid Influence Peddling Allegations

The Peruvian Congress removed José Jerí from office for "functional misconduct and lack of suitability to hold the office." With this decision, the country has seen eight presidents in just ten years. The Parliament must now select a new interim president who will serve until the upcoming general elections in April.

Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Duró 4 meses: Destituyen a Presidente de Perú José Jerí, apuntado por tráfico de influencias

The Congress of Peru has approved a motion to censure Interim President José Jerí, leading to his removal from the position he held for only four months.

This marks the eighth president in the Andean nation within a decade. The same Parliament is now tasked with selecting a new interim president, who will serve until the general elections scheduled for April.

«The motions of censure against the interim President of the Republic, Mr. José Enrique Jerí Oré, have been approved. With the approval of these motions, the Board declares the vacancy of the office of the President of the Congress, and consequently, the position of President of the Republic is also vacant,» stated Fernando Rospigliosi, the first vice president of Parliament.

According to local media reports, following the session, parliamentary blocs immediately began meetings to establish a list of candidates for the position.

As of this writing, a full Congress session has been summoned for Wednesday, February 18, at 6:00 p.m. Peru time, to elect a new interim president who will take immediate control of Parliament and, consequently, the Presidency of the Republic.

It is noteworthy that Jerí was recently caught on December 26 donning a hood while visiting a restaurant owned by a Chinese businessman who holds government contracts, adding to a series of journalistic revelations regarding the hiring of several women who had previously met with him.

Due to these incidents, investigations have been initiated against Jerí for influence peddling, which led to his impeachment trial in Congress, resulting in his dismissal for «functional misconduct and lack of suitability to hold the office.»

Continue reading about this case:

Jerí on the Brink: 79 Signatures Collected to Summon Him for a Vote on His Continuity as Interim President

Peru in its Labyrinth: Presidents Change, Elites Remain

We will continue to provide updates.

