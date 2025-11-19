Original article: Sondeo: 1 de cada 3 latinos que votaron por Trump en EEUU se arrepienten de haberlo hecho

Poll Reveals One in Three Latino Trump Voters Regret Their Choice in the US

A recent survey conducted by the Latino advocacy organization «Somos Votantes» indicates that approximately 36% of Latinos who supported Donald Trump in the 2024 Presidential election now feel regret or disappointment about their decision.

The survey, carried out in collaboration with Global Strategy Group, recorded the highest level of dissatisfaction among Latino voters since «Somos Votantes» began continuous tracking of support for Trump in early 2025, as reported by Euro News.

In a statement, the organization described the situation as a sustained decline: «More than one in three Latino voters who chose Trump now say they are disappointed or regretful about their decision. This sentiment resonates with voters at every supermarket checkout, at every gas station, every month when bills are due,» stated Melissa Morales, founder and president of the organization.

«This is not just a rough quarter for Trump among Latino voters; it is part of a documented collapse that has lasted a year, with no end in sight,» Morales added.

Economic Crisis Looming

The survey further highlights that the economy is a major factor influencing this shift in opinion towards Trump and his policies.

About 64% of Latinos rate the economic situation in the US as «poor,» with 58% believing it is worsening. The impact of tariffs appears to be a central issue: 69% assert that Trump’s tariff policies have driven up the prices of everyday goods.

Rosa Mendoza, vice president of Global Strategy Group, explained that «Latino voters directly blame the Republican Party for their economic anxiety. With a 21-point disadvantage, they hold Republicans more responsible than Democrats for the rising cost of living. By 22 points, they attribute more blame to them for stagnant wages. Latino voters are aware of who is in power and hold Trump and the Republicans accountable for their economic struggles,» the researcher stated.

