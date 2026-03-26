Original article: Confederación Unión Portuaria de Chile declara «estado alerta» por alza de combustibles: «El camino es la coordinación entre organizaciones sindicales y sociales»

Port Workers Union of Chile Declares «State of Alert» Over Rising Fuel Prices: «Coordination Among Union and Social Organizations is Key»

The Port Workers Union of Chile (Cupch) has declared a «state of alert» in response to the current spike in fuel prices, emphasizing that port workers «cannot passively accept that crises are always paid for by workers and their families.»

This announcement came after two meetings held on Wednesday, March 25, with representatives from the port sector, first with DP World and then with Hanseatic.

During both meetings, the Confederation formally presented its structure, guidelines, and organizational outreach at the national level, detailing key aspects of its internal operations, including its regional committees, which underscore its capacity for coordination and representation, according to Cupch.

The Confederation outlined several key issues discussed with the companies, including: «the need to strengthen collaborative work between the organization and businesses; the importance of establishing more consistent communication; the joint addressing of cross-cutting issues related to State policies; the necessity of advancing key aspects for the sector like port bidding systems; promoting professionalization in the field; and discussions surrounding social security issues, including pension matters, which are critical concerns for workers.»

According to Cupch, both sessions were «productive, allowing progress in identifying common interests aimed at generating benefits for both workers and employers.»

Relationship with the Government

Concurrently, the meetings highlighted the Confederation’s current situation regarding the Government, indicating a lack of engagement with the current administration. It emphasized that a meeting with the Ministry of the Interior should have already been scheduled to address existing controversies.

«Finally, it was stressed that businesses need to be aware of the current context of the sector from the first source, along with a call for all actors to take an active and committed role in the face of these challenges, particularly in structural issues that require political will, effective dialogue, and a national perspective,» Cupch representatives pointed out.

Rising Fuel Prices

One of the main concerns for port workers is the significant increase in fuel prices caused by the government’s intervention in Mepco during Kast’s administration.

This topic was addressed in a public statement where the Confederation emphasized the importance of «coordination among union and social organizations to demand comprehensive protective policies that include price controls and a fair distribution of the costs of the crisis.»

«The government presents this measure as unavoidable, concealing a specific political choice: transferring the cost of the crisis onto workers instead of mobilizing public resources. Mepco, created by Law No. 20,765 specifically to cushion international shocks, was modified by the government this week to allow price increases to be passed on to the local market more swiftly,» the Cupch statement notes. Read the full text below:

«Hostile Climate»

Lastly, Francisco Silva, president of the Valparaíso Port Stevedores Union, told El Ciudadano that port workers are joining «the national concern over the strong increases in fuel prices and the gradual loss of social rights that this Government will start to implement.»

«The cuts in the budgets of various ministries only serve to deepen social disparities and create a climate that already feels hostile throughout the country,» the union leader added from Valparaíso.

We will continue to provide updates.