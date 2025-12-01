Pre-Trial Detention for Priest Charged with Sexual Abuse of Woman in La Tirana

Original article: Prisión preventiva para sacerdote formalizado por abuso sexual de mujer en La Tirana

The Tamarugal Prosecutor’s Office has charged a 44-year-old priest with the sexual abuse of a woman, an offense committed on July 16, 2025, in the town of La Tirana, where he served as a youth pastoral advisor.

During the hearing, lead investigator Milton Torres detailed that the incidents occurred in the context of transporting pastoral groups participating in the annual religious festival held in that location.

According to the prosecutor, at a social gathering in a local residence—following the victim’s consumption of alcohol which led to a state of intoxication—the defendant, identified by the initials G.A.M., «noticed the woman’s vulnerable condition and, taking advantage of the existing trust, between 5:30 and 6:00 AM, led her to his bedroom, where he laid her on a bed and reclined beside her while she remained incapable of reacting.»

«In that context, and taking advantage of the victim’s unconsciousness or incapacity to resist, the accused placed his hand under the woman’s clothing and groped her, performing a sexual act without her consent, to which she could not respond due to her intoxicated state and impaired volitional and cognitive faculties,» added the prosecutor.

During the hearing, the victim’s statement and all investigative actions carried out by the PDI’s Sexual Crimes Brigade were presented, prompting the request for pre-trial detention for the accused, which the Pozo Almonte Court granted, setting a 100-day investigation period.

«Currently, further investigations are pending to clarify the events and specifically determine the harm suffered by the victim. Our focus is on progressing with that investigation and providing support and restitution for the affected party,» stated the prosecutor.

The Tamarugal Prosecutor’s Office secured the pre-trial detention of a priest and youth pastoral advisor charged with sexual abuse. Investigation by prosecutor Milton Torres, along with BRISEX of @PDI_Tarapaca, confirmed that the events occurred on July 16, 2025, in La Tirana. pic.twitter.com/XSLGRXF4yt — Fiscalía Tarapacá (@FiscaliaIRegion) November 29, 2025

El Ciudadano / Cover Photo: Reference (archive)