President Boric Appoints General Pedro Varela as New Chief of Army

The President of the Republic, Gabriel Boric, has appointed Major General Pedro Varela Sabando as the new Chief of the Army. He will assume his duties in March 2026 and will lead the institution until 2030.

In a statement, the Army announced that General Pedro Varela, born in Chiguayante in 1968, entered the Military School in 1986, graduating as a Second Lieutenant in the Armored Cavalry Corps on January 1, 1989. He holds a primary specialty in General Staff, with secondary specialties in Special Forces, Basic Military Paratrooper, Military Intelligence, and as a Military Instructor at both School and Academy levels.

Additionally, he is a graduate in Military Sciences from the Army War Academy and holds a Master’s degree in Military Sciences with a focus on Strategic Planning and Management from the same institution.

In 2020, while serving as Brigadier General in the Army Intelligence Directorate, he promoted the development of military cyber defense capabilities. In 2023, he served as Commander of the Northern Joint Command, a unit under the Joint Staff responsible for preparing, training, and deploying military forces.

Currently, General Pedro Varela is serving as Commander of Ground Operations, a role he assumed in 2024, in which he is responsible for planning and directing the operational readiness of the Ground Force.

