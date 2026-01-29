President Boric Urges Right-Wing to ‘Change Attitude’ and Approve Universal Nursery Care by March: ‘We Could Significantly Reduce Women’s Unemployment’

Original article: Boric pide a la derecha a «cambiar de actitud» y aprobar Sala Cuna Universal en marzo: «Podríamos reducir significativamente el desempleo de las mujeres»

As his presidency approaches its conclusion, President Gabriel Boric has called on the right to «change their attitude» regarding the Universal Nursery Care project, aiming for its approval in the first week of March.

In a post on his social media account X, the President emphasized that «in Chile, we could significantly reduce women’s unemployment if we approved the Universal Nursery project that we have been discussing for nearly 20 years, achieving a technical consensus after much effort.»

«However,» Boric added, «a segment of the right has opted to block it, hindering its progress in Congress.»

«For the women and families of Chile, I hope they change their attitude so we can approve it in the first week of March,» stated the President, who included a press note in his post where Karen Thal, former president of Icare, positively evaluates the «technical balance» achieved in the project, which the expert believes is «difficult to attain.»

En Chile podríamos reducir significativamente el desempleo de las mujeres si aprobáramos el proyecto de Sala Cuna que llevamos cerca de 20 años discutiendo y respecto al cual habíamos alcanzado un consenso técnico después de mucho trabajo. Pero un sector de la derecha decidió… — Gabriel Boric Font (@GabrielBoric) January 29, 2026

