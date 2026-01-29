President Boric Urges Right-Wing to ‘Change Attitude’ and Approve Universal Nursery Care by March: ‘We Could Significantly Reduce Women’s Unemployment’

"For the women and families of Chile, I hope they change their attitude so we can approve it in the first week of March," said the President, who included a press note in his post where Karen Thal, former president of Icare, positively evaluates the "technical balance" achieved in the project, which the expert believes is "difficult to attain."

President Boric Urges Right-Wing to ‘Change Attitude’ and Approve Universal Nursery Care by March: ‘We Could Significantly Reduce Women’s Unemployment’
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Boric pide a la derecha a «cambiar de actitud» y aprobar Sala Cuna Universal en marzo: «Podríamos reducir significativamente el desempleo de las mujeres»

As his presidency approaches its conclusion, President Gabriel Boric has called on the right to «change their attitude» regarding the Universal Nursery Care project, aiming for its approval in the first week of March.

In a post on his social media account X, the President emphasized that «in Chile, we could significantly reduce women’s unemployment if we approved the Universal Nursery project that we have been discussing for nearly 20 years, achieving a technical consensus after much effort.»

«However,» Boric added, «a segment of the right has opted to block it, hindering its progress in Congress.»

«For the women and families of Chile, I hope they change their attitude so we can approve it in the first week of March,» stated the President, who included a press note in his post where Karen Thal, former president of Icare, positively evaluates the «technical balance» achieved in the project, which the expert believes is «difficult to attain.»

Continue reading on this topic:

Minister Vallejo Criticizes UDI for ‘Blocking’ Universal Nursery Care: ‘It Does Not Affect the Outgoing Executive, but Directly Impacts Women and the Country’

El Ciudadano

Suscríbete
|
pasaporte.elciudadano.com

Relacionados

The Citizen

Chilean Chamber Approves 2026 Budget Law with 14 Items Rejected

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Senator Campillai Condemns Approval of Monument for Piñera: "We Remember Him as a Human Rights Violator"

Hace 1 semana
The Citizen

Gabriel Boric at the Center of Defeat: From the Peace Agreement to Constitutional Failure and the Electoral Triumph of Pinochetism

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Boric Commends Significant Decrease in Poverty Across All Dimensions, Highlights Casen 2024 Results

Hace 3 semanas
The Citizen

"We Aim to Safeguard Women's Rights Against Threats": Proposed Reform to Elevate Abortion in Three Circumstances to Constitutional Status

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Deputy Mirosevic Blames Right-Wing Blockade on Euthanasia Law Progress in Senate

Hace 1 mes
The Citizen

Two Visions for Chile, Two Approaches to Women: Jeannette Jara vs. José Antonio Kast on Gender and Family Policy

Hace 4 meses
The Citizen

"No Amnesty for Coup Plotters!": Brazil Mobilizes Against Law That Could Lessen Bolsonaro’s Sentence

Hace 1 mes
The Citizen

Honduran Feminist Groups Express Fears Over Potential Elimination of Gender Equality Entities: "A Dark Future Awaits Us"

Hace 3 días

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano