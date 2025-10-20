Presidential Candidates Prohibited from Using Cell Phones During ARCHI Debate

Organized by the Chilean Association of Broadcasters, the debate is set for November 4 at 8:00 AM and will be aired by over 1,000 radio stations nationwide, including Antarctica and Rapa Nui.

Presidential Candidates Prohibited from Using Cell Phones During ARCHI Debate
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Candidatos no podrán ocupar celulares durante el debate presidencial de la ARCHI

The eight presidential candidates have confirmed their participation in the debate organized by the Chilean Association of Broadcasters (ARCHI), scheduled for November 4 at 8:00 AM.

This event will be broadcasted by over 1,000 radio stations across the national territory, including Antarctica and Rapa Nui.

ARCHI announced details of the debate, starting with the drawing for stage positions: from left to right, Marco Enríquez-Ominami, José Antonio Kast, Harold Mayne-Nicholls, Eduardo Artés, Franco Parisi, Jeannette Jara, Evelyn Matthei, and Johannes Kaiser will be positioned.

Additionally, after a constructive dialogue among the representatives, it was unanimously agreed that candidates will only be allowed to use notes written on paper, prohibiting any technological devices on stage, as stated by ARCHI.

Regarding this decision, Cristian Gálvez, the organization’s president, explained that it was based on technical and fairness criteria to avoid any risk of signal interference (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth) with wireless microphone systems and streaming transmission, which are critical for a live broadcast, and to prevent internet access or communication with advisors during the debate, ensuring that responses rely solely on the preparation and knowledge of each candidate.

Other details revealed include that each campaign will be allowed to credential a maximum of 20 guests, and only three individuals may accompany the candidate in their private dressing room.

The ARCHI 2025 Debate will feature a moderator and four journalists from four stations belonging to the Broadcasters Association, which will be announced in the coming days.

Continue reading:

The Trump-Milei-Kast Pyramid: A Political Economy of Emulation, Power, and Social Costs

El Ciudadano

Relacionados

The Citizen

Polling Consolidation: Analyst Indicates Slowdown for Kast and Decline in Undecided Voter Percentage

Hace 3 días
The Citizen

Montalva on Tactical Voting: If a “Spiral of Silence” Takes Hold, Matthei Could Narrow the Gap with Kast

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

Chile Transparency Council Rebuts Kast: Central Government Workforce Grew by 9,400, Not 100,000

Hace 6 días
The Citizen

Milei’s Party Reels as Drug-Trafficking Scandal Overshadows Election Campaign

Hace 3 semanas
The Citizen

Jara’s Economists Say José Antonio Kast’s US$6 Billion Spending Cut Plan Is Unworkable

Hace 7 días
The Citizen

Jeannette Jara Unveils Video Preview of Her Televised Campaign Slot Ahead of First-Round Broadcast

Hace 5 días
The Citizen

Jara Leads Chile’s Presidential Race: 37.5% Support, Kast Trails by 13.6 Points in Studio Público Poll

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

Jeannette Jara at ENADE 2025: Growth Must Reach Every Chilean Household

Hace 6 días
The Citizen

“Un Chile que cumple” (A Chile That Delivers): Jeannette Jara’s Team Finalizes Policy Platform and Gears Up for Nationwide Outreach

Hace 2 semanas

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano