Presidential Candidates Prohibited from Using Cell Phones During ARCHI Debate

The eight presidential candidates have confirmed their participation in the debate organized by the Chilean Association of Broadcasters (ARCHI), scheduled for November 4 at 8:00 AM.

This event will be broadcasted by over 1,000 radio stations across the national territory, including Antarctica and Rapa Nui.

ARCHI announced details of the debate, starting with the drawing for stage positions: from left to right, Marco Enríquez-Ominami, José Antonio Kast, Harold Mayne-Nicholls, Eduardo Artés, Franco Parisi, Jeannette Jara, Evelyn Matthei, and Johannes Kaiser will be positioned.

Additionally, after a constructive dialogue among the representatives, it was unanimously agreed that candidates will only be allowed to use notes written on paper, prohibiting any technological devices on stage, as stated by ARCHI.

Regarding this decision, Cristian Gálvez, the organization’s president, explained that it was based on technical and fairness criteria to avoid any risk of signal interference (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth) with wireless microphone systems and streaming transmission, which are critical for a live broadcast, and to prevent internet access or communication with advisors during the debate, ensuring that responses rely solely on the preparation and knowledge of each candidate.

Other details revealed include that each campaign will be allowed to credential a maximum of 20 guests, and only three individuals may accompany the candidate in their private dressing room.

The ARCHI 2025 Debate will feature a moderator and four journalists from four stations belonging to the Broadcasters Association, which will be announced in the coming days.

