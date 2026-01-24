Original article: Por robo consumado y frustrado: Prisión preventiva para carabinera involucrada en millonario robo a empresa Brinks de Rancagua

Preventive Detention for Police Officer Linked to Major Brinks Heist in Rancagua

The Rancagua Guarantee Court has placed Police Sub-Official Claudia Bustamante (pictured) under preventive detention, as accused by the Public Ministry of committing completed crimes of robbery with intimidation, criminal association, and frustrated robbery in an uninhabited place, carried out in 2024 within the O’Higgins Region.

According to the Judicial Power’s report, during the formalization hearing (case role 6.833-2024), Judge Vanessa Letelier ordered Bustamante’s incarceration, declaring that her release would pose a risk to public safety.

Furthermore, the court maintained the investigation deadline previously set, which is due to conclude on February 16, 2024.

In her ruling, the judge stated, «the four charges brought against her, their severity, and the nature and manner of their commission, as well as the associated penalties have been taken into account. This particular incident in August involved moving an entire city, with all access points closed throughout the day and vehicles being burned in various locations.»

«Clearly, the presence of police personnel was required to carry out these operations, thus allowing for a degree of impunity. Therefore, the court concludes that the defendant’s freedom poses a danger to societal safety,» the ruling reflects.

The Acts Imputed to Her

According to the prosecutor’s office, «the accused, a member of Carabineros in Rancagua at the time of the events, conspired with the criminal association and other police personnel to provide support, coordination, create distractions, and delay police action on the day of the crime, which took place on August 16, 2024, at the Brinks cash transport company’s office in Rancagua, where around eleven billion pesos were stolen.»

Additionally, the prosecution noted her involvement in a second incident, as a perpetrator of the crimes of frustrated robbery in an uninhabited place and criminal association.

This is due to the fact that the police officer «conspired and coordinated with the criminal organization that constructed a 15-meter tunnel to rob a safe at the Prosegur company, discovered on February 11, 2024, during which she was to distract police officers to ensure the robbery was completed,» indicated the Public Ministry.

