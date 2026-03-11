Previously Unseen Video of Piñera Exiting La Moneda Shows Self-Satisfied Reflection on His Presidency

A previously unseen video of former President Sebastián Piñera surfaced this Wednesday, showing him reflecting on his presidency as he left La Moneda on March 11, 2022, expressing self-satisfaction and a sense of duty fulfilled.

Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Revelan video desconocido de Piñera al dejar La Moneda: un balance marcado por la autocomplacencia

A previously unseen video of former President Sebastián Piñera surfaced this Wednesday, showing him reflecting on his time at the helm of Chile as he left La Moneda on March 11, 2022. His remarks were marked by self-satisfaction, expressing peace of mind regarding his «duty fulfilled» and for having done «everything within our reach.»

The footage, recorded exactly four years ago, was shared on social media by the family of the former president, who tragically passed away on February 6, 2024, at the age of 74 in a helicopter accident at Lake Renco.

In statements made from the O’Higgins Room of La Moneda, Piñera acknowledged experiencing «mixed feelings» upon leaving the presidency.

«On the one hand, I feel nostalgia, sadness, for all the hard work, sacrifices, and the many people who gave their best, but also a certain tranquility from a duty fulfilled,» he stated.

«We did everything we could, giving our utmost during extraordinarily challenging times,» he emphasized.

However, he candidly expressed that he also felt a «certain sense of relief, like freedom.»

He noted that being the President of the Republic is a 24/7 job.

«It’s very demanding; the president is informed of all the issues and decisions across the country,» he declared in the video.

Additionally, he expressed his desire to stay connected with his followers via social media, concluding with a note of gratitude: «Life goes on, so long live Chile, and thank you very much!»

