«Primavera de Danza» Takes Over Santiago’s Cultural Centers with Premieres and Revivals

From November 17 to 30, the inaugural edition of Primavera de Danza will showcase a collaborative series of contemporary dance premieres, revivals, and activities across five cultural venues in Santiago.

Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen
Versión PDF

Original article: «Primavera de Danza» se toma los centros culturales de Santiago con estrenos y remontajes

The vibrant world of dance is sweeping through Santiago, showcasing a dynamic range of performances that span generations, styles, and cultures. «Primavera de Danza» marks the inaugural edition of this collaborative event organized by Matucana 100, GAM, CEINA, and NAVE, featuring a schedule filled with performances, workshops, and meeting spaces.

With a diverse lineup and collaborative curation, Primavera de Danza signals a new era of partnership among cultural venues in the capital. The program includes 15 works that range from historic pieces to contemporary explorations that examine the body’s language through performance, sound experimentation, archival work, and intersections with technology.

At Matucana 100, audiences can experience «Asteroide» (from November 27 to 30), a creation by Italian choreographer Marco D’Agostin. This production intertwines themes of science and love, entertainment and information, life and death, dance and theatre, presenting singing and movement that surprise like a meteorite falling from the sky.

The performance «Develar» (November 20 to 23) will also be featured, showcasing a solo contemporary dance piece that explores bodily photosensitivity, focusing on the sensitive relationship between the body, light, and its shadows.

Additionally, the venue will host «Impulsos,» which examines creative impulse as a vital act of affirmation, resistance, and reinvention against forces that seek to diminish or silence existence.

Meanwhile, at the Centro Gabriela Mistral (GAM), the spotlight is on «Fueguinas» (November 13 to 22), a contemporary dance piece that investigates and brings to life the feminine universe of the Selknam people, the ancestral inhabitants of Tierra del Fuego.

«Laughing Hole» (November 22) features three performers presenting a myriad of cardboard signs, where the words resonate like uppercuts. The program also includes “Majamama” by Pepo Silva (November 28 to December 7).

CEINA will showcase «Back Home» (November 22 and 23) by the international company Human Roots; a work inviting viewers on a choreographic journey about migration, transformation, and reconnecting with roots, exploring the ties between nature and identity.

Finally, NAVE will host «El cuerpo del musical» (November 22) by Marco D’Agostin, a free social dance event open to all; along with «Prácticas de Culos» (November 20 and 21) and “Latina Bausch” (November 27 and 28).

The Primavera de Danza program also features parallel activities like lectures and meetings. Tickets are available through the websites of each cultural venue, with varying prices and promotions depending on the space and performance.

Primavera de Danza is supported by the Ministry of Cultures, Arts and Heritage and is funded by the participating cultural spaces.

