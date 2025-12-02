Prime Minister Netanyahu Seeks Presidential Pardon Amid Ongoing Corruption Trial

Original article: Primer ministro bajo juicio: Netanyahu pide indulto mientras enfrenta causas por corrupción y busca seguir al mando de Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has formally requested a presidential pardon while grappling with a lengthy corruption trial. This move intensifies the ongoing political and judicial crisis and tests the balance between executive power and justice.

The request was submitted through Netanyahu’s attorney to Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who shared the application publicly. It includes a 111-page document and a personal letter signed by the Prime Minister, who argues that the pardon is essential for national stability.

In the letter, Netanyahu claims that granting the pardon «would allow the Prime Minister to dedicate all his time, capabilities, and energy to advancing Israel during these critical times.» He further states that this measure would help «heal the divisions among different segments of the population,» referring to the deep social and political fractures within Israel.

Can Netanyahu Receive a Pardon?

Israeli law empowers the head of state to grant pardons to convicted persons, and in exceptional circumstances, even before legal processes conclude, if deemed in the «public interest.» However, the request from a sitting Prime Minister still facing charges is uncharted territory.

Representatives from the presidential office explained that the process is proceeding formally and that Herzog will await input from judicial officials before considering the «extraordinary request that carries significant implications.»

«The Pardons Department of the Ministry of Justice will gather opinions from all relevant authorities within the ministry,» officials clarified, as reported by RT.

This process could extend for weeks or even months, ensuring that the case remains at the forefront of public debate.

Netanyahu Facing Charges of Corruption, Fraud, and Breach of Trust

Benjamin Netanyahu has been on trial since 2019 for three cases of corruption, fraud, and breach of trust. Among the most serious accusations is that he received over $210,000 in gifts from businessmen in exchange for favors.

The Prime Minister, who proclaims his innocence and labels the proceedings a «political witch hunt,» has managed to maintain his position by leading successive government coalitions during the ongoing trial.

The pardon request comes amid intense internal tensions. Recently, footage has circulated showing several lawmakers heckling and turning their backs on Netanyahu during a speech in the Knesset (parliament), highlighting the hostile atmosphere and the battle for legitimacy that the leader is fighting.

International Pressure: Trump’s Letter

The international dimension of the case has been strengthened by reports that U.S. President Donald Trump directly intervened with President Herzog. In a letter, the Republican leader urged consideration of a pardon for his ally.

«While I absolutely respect the independence of the Israeli judicial system and its requirements, I believe that this ‘case’ against Bibi, who has fought alongside me for a long time, even against Israel’s toughest adversary, Iran, is an unjustified political process,» Trump stated in the note, as confirmed by sources close to the presidential office.

Shortly after his request to the president became public, Netanyahu explained his reasoning in a video shared on social media, stating that he would have preferred to prove his innocence in court, but the national interest required a different approach.

The Prime Minister referred to the «political and security reality» of Israel, calling the requirement to appear in court three times a week an «impossible demand,» and cited Trump’s intervention on his behalf as justification for seeking the pardon.

«President Trump called for an immediate conclusion of the trial so I could join him and continue advancing the vital and shared interests of Israel and the United States,» he stated in the recording.

מסר חשוב ממני אליכם >> pic.twitter.com/EwUc8361DJ — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) November 30, 2025

The political opposition has termed the request «indecent» and a «desperate attempt to evade justice,» asserting that Netanyahu should acknowledge his guilt before seeking a pardon.

The opposition leader, Yair Lapid, argued that there could be no pardon without an admission of guilt, an expression of remorse, and Netanyahu’s immediate withdrawal from political life.

Meanwhile, Yair Golan, a leftist politician and former deputy commander of Israeli forces, stated that «only the guilty» seek a pardon.

Anti-corruption groups and protesters have announced new demonstrations, arguing that granting a pardon to a sitting prime minister amid a trial would undermine the democratic foundations of the country.

Similarly, legal experts in Israel argue that a request of this nature from a sitting Israeli Prime Minister lacks precedent and undermines the principle of equality before the law that should govern democracy.

President Herzog, whose role is largely ceremonial but carries significant moral weight, now faces one of the most delicate and consequential decisions in Israel’s history.