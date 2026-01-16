Prosecutor Appeals Suspension of Judicial Proceedings Against Deputy Calisto

The Guarantee Court of Coyhaique argued that Calisto, due to being elected as a senator in the recent elections, has "new parliamentary immunity," a claim that was labeled as "highly questionable" by prosecutor Hernán Libedinsky.

Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Fiscalía presentó recurso de apelación por suspensión de procedimiento judicial contra diputado Calisto

The Regional Prosecutor’s Office of Aysén has announced the filing of an appeal against the ruling issued by the Guarantee Court of Coyhaique on January 14, which suspended the proceedings against Deputy Miguel Ángel Calisto.

As reported by El Ciudadano, the court asserted that Calisto, having been elected senator in the recent elections, has «new parliamentary immunity,» a claim that has been deemed «highly questionable» by prosecutor Hernán Libedinsky.

The prosecuting body reminded that the parliamentarian is «charged and formally accused along with three others for actions occurring between 2018 and 2022 that could constitute repeated crimes of fraud against the treasury.»

The appeal argues that Calisto «was already stripped of his immunity according to the resolution issued on November 14, 2025, by the Supreme Court, which confirmed the ruling from August 4, rendered by the Appeals Court of Coyhaique, with no existing legal provision that, in this case, authorizes the Guarantee Court of Coyhaique to suspend the proceedings.»

«It will now be up to the Illustrissima Appeals Court of Coyhaique to examine the evidence and either confirm or revoke the contested ruling by the Prosecutor’s Office, allowing the proceedings against the parliamentarian to continue,» added officials from the Prosecutor’s Office.

Being Elected as a Senator Grants «New Immunity»: Suspension of Formal Charges Against Miguel Ángel Calisto, Investigated for Fraud Against Treasury

We will continue to provide updates.

