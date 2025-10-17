Protests in Peru: Police Chief Acknowledges Officer Fired the Shot That Killed Young Rapper

Original article: Protestas en Perú: Jefe de la policía admite que suboficial disparó el tiro que mató a joven rapero

The head of the National Police of Peru, Óscar Arriola, has confirmed that the shot that led to the death of Eduardo Ruíz Sanz, a rapper known in urban music circles as «Trvko,» was fired by an officer while he was participating in a citizen protest against the transitional government of José Jerí.

Initially, the police had indicated that the bullet which struck the 32-year-old urban artist in the chest did not come from their agents, suggesting instead it might have been fired by another protester.

This image shows the moment the shot was fired at Eduardo Ruíz Sanz, (Caretas)

This sequence shows how the shooting victim falls to the ground and is assisted by bystanders.

However, the police commander had to admit the responsibility of one of their agents after security footage emerged, confirming witness and journalist reports on the scene that indicated the projectile was indeed fired by a police officer.

At a press conference, Arriola stated that the officer identified by the security cameras does not belong to the Tactical Urban Intelligence Unit (Grupo Terna) but is part of the Criminal Investigation Directorate (Dirincri).

According to the PNP chief, the officer’s name is Luis Magallanes and he was carrying out identification orders on one of the main avenues in downtown Lima, precisely where the protests were taking place.

«The author of that shot is third-class officer Luis Magallanes, belonging to Dirincri, not the Grupo Terna, and was involved in verification actions near Abancay Avenue,» Arriola clarified, as reported by Caretas magazine.

#Urgente 🚨PNP confirms that the shooter is third-class officer Luis Magallanes. It indicates that another individual is involved and that both are currently detained. pic.twitter.com/rj9cS9stzu — Revista Caretas (@Caretas) October 16, 2025

He noted that the agent is recovering in a hospital due to injuries sustained during clashes in Plaza Francia — located in the heart of Lima — but has already been notified of his detention and will be investigated for the crime.

«Currently, he is diagnosed with polytrauma and undergoes constant examinations; he is here, but has already received a detention notification, and investigations are being conducted by the head of the Homicide Division,» he explained, as reported by Radio Exitosa.

Eduardo Ruíz Sanz died under circumstances still under investigation, but according to the police leadership, these events occurred away from the main protest area against Jerí’s transitional government.

As stated by Arriola, the Ministry of the Interior, alongside the Prosecutor’s Office and other institutions, is working collaboratively to clarify the events. «The death occurred outside the main protest area, and the Interior Minister will provide a detailed explanation,» he indicated.

Government to Request Authority from Congress to Legislate on Security Issues

In his statements to the press, the PNP commander noted that Peru is facing multiple social demands, and it is the responsibility of the authorities to seek and implement solutions through dialogue and institutional respect.

«We have inherited a country with numerous demands that have not been addressed for years. Therefore, it is the duty of the authorities to be responsible and promote national unity in these complex times,» he expressed, as reported by the magazine Caretas.

Regarding this, the police chief revealed that the government will request powers from Congress to legislate on citizen security, with the aim of implementing more effective measures against violence, contract killing, and extortion.

«The Executive, in coordination with the Council of Ministers, has decided to request authority to strengthen citizen security. We will intensify our efforts to protect public tranquility and ensure order,» he announced, according to the cited media.

Alongside the inquiry conducted by the Prosecutor’s Office, the General Inspection of the National Police indicated that it has activated three inspection teams and ten investigation teams to assess potential disciplinary violations in police conduct.

Organizations Demand Impartial Investigation into Rapper’s Murder

The murder of Eduardo Mauricio Ruiz Sanz amid a citizen demonstration has raised alarms among human rights organizations demanding an impartial and independent investigation, as well as the release of ballistic tests and complete footage of the moment when the shot that took his life was fired.

Furthermore, citizens insist on ensuring justice without institutional cover-ups.

Collectives and urban artist groups have organized vigils and new protests in cities such as Lima, Arequipa, and Trujillo to demand justice for Ruiz Sanz and denounce the police repression ordered by the Jerí administration.

The urban artist residing in the San Martín de Porres district of Lima was known for his critical lyrics against the established power and his youth activism in his community. Under the pseudonym «Trvko,» he built a musical career that highlighted the social issues affecting his environment.