PS Party Backs Daniel Manouchehri Against Fidel Espinoza’s Attempted Disqualification

In a public statement, the Socialist Party’s block of deputies expressed their support for legislator Daniel Manouchehri amid a request for his disqualification made by Senator Fidel Espinoza, who is also a member of the Socialist Party.

«We fully back Deputy Daniel Manouchehri in response to the action seeking his disqualification,» the lawmakers from the PS block in the Chamber of Deputies affirmed.

They highlighted that «Daniel has shown the courage to confront networks of power and corruption that have operated in Chile for years, facing all the costs and risks involved. His leadership, along with Deputy Daniella Cicardini, has led to investigations and the departure of three judges involved in serious integrity violations.»

The PS deputies asserted, «There is no legal basis for disqualifying a legislator for comments made in the Chamber during a prior political debate. Allowing that to happen would set a dangerous precedent for democracy. Attempting to silence those who expose networks of power cannot become a political practice,» they warned.

Finally, the PS block reiterated that Deputy Manouchehri «possesses an undeniable democratic legitimacy. He was the most voted deputy in the history of the Coquimbo Region and received one of the highest national votes. We trust that justice institutions will act independently and impartially,» they concluded.

It’s important to note that, as reported by El Ciudadano, Senator Fidel Espinoza filed a lawsuit for serious defamation against Manouchehri, referring to a discussion the two had during the vote on the Constitutional Accusation against then-judge Antonio Ulloa, where the Coquimbo deputy called him «corrupt.»

