Original article: «Los recortes y finanzas públicas se debaten de cara al país»: Citación al ministro Quiroz fue el primer acuerdo de la Comisión de Hacienda de la Cámara

Public Finance Cuts Discussed Ahead of National Meeting: Minister Quiroz’s Testimony Scheduled

On Tuesday, March 17, the majority of the committees in the Chamber of Deputies were established, including the Finance Committee, which made its first decision to summon Finance Minister Jorge Quiroz (as seen in the photo) to clarify the government’s announced budget cuts led by President Kast.

Deputy Jorge Brito (FA), a member of the committee, confirmed that the summons is set for Tuesday, March 24, at 3:00 PM, at the Congress building in Valparaíso.

“The figures are not distorted. Budget cuts and public finance are being debated openly in front of the country,” emphasized the parliamentarian, urging the community to tune in to the Chamber channel that broadcasts live sessions of various committees on that day.

Committees Established

According to the Chamber’s bulletin, on March 17, the presidencies of the respective committees were defined. It was explained that the committees meeting on Tuesdays will operate in two time blocks.

Thus, the first committees were constituted to meet between 3:00 and 5:00 PM, and alongside the confirmation of their members, each committee elected its chairperson:

Constitution: Jaime Mulet secured the presidency after receiving 8 votes in favor. The remaining votes were abstentions.

Finance: Agustín Romero won with 9 votes in favor against Jorge Brito’s 3 votes. There was one vote for abstention.

Sports: Marco Antonio Sulantay was unanimously elected.

Education: Sergio Bobadilla received 9 votes in favor, surpassing Héctor Barría, who got 4 votes.

Interior Government: Joanna Pérez was elected chair, obtaining 9 votes, while Carolina Tello received 4 votes.

Agriculture: Natalia Romero was appointed president, getting 9 votes in favor. Félix Bugueño earned 3 votes and Gloria Naveillan received 1.

Foreign Relations: Stephan Schubert obtained the presidency, having received 8 votes in favor. Nelson Venegas garnered 4 votes and Francesca Muñoz got 1.

Meanwhile, the second working block of the committees will be held between 5:30 and 7:30 PM. The committees included in this time frame and their results are as follows:

Older Adults and Disabilities: Luis Malla was unanimously elected as chair.

Health: Andrés Celis received 8 votes in favor, surpassing Matías Fernández and Roberto Arroyo, who had 3 and 1 votes, respectively.

Defense: Álvaro Carter won with 8 votes in favor. There were 5 abstentions.

Economy: Felipe Ross achieved the presidency after garnering 8 votes, while Raúl Soto got 5 votes.

Labor: José Carlos Meza secured the presidency with 8 votes against Gael Yeomans’ 5 votes.

Public Works: René Manuel García earned the presidency with 7 favorable votes over Fabián Ossandón, who received 5.

Emergency: Guillermo Valdés was unanimously selected.

COMMITTEE WORK 📰| First permanent committees convened in the Chamber. https://t.co/7mAyyvJl2v — Deputies of Chile (@Camara_cl) March 17, 2026

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