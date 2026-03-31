Public Policy Study Center Hosts Forum on «Right to the City: Land Use Planning and Regulatory Frameworks»

Original article: Centro de Estudios de Políticas Públicas invita al foro «Derecho a la Ciudad: Ordenamiento Territorial y Planes Reguladores»

On Tuesday, April 7th, at 6:15 PM, the «Right to the City: Land Use Planning and Regulatory Frameworks» forum will take place at the main headquarters of the CUT in Santiago (Alameda 1346), organized by the Public Policy Study Center.

The event will feature speakers including Jeannette Jara, former Minister of Labor and presidential candidate in Chile; Rodrigo Mundaca, Governor of the Valparaíso Region; Natalia Garrido, spokesperson for the Movement of Struggling Inhabitants (MPL); and Felipe Muñoz, Mayor of Estación Central.

Verónica Miranda, territorial advisor to Senator Fabiola Campillai, will moderate the panel.

The Public Policy Study Center Territorio explained, «planning instruments, such as municipal and regional regulatory plans, play a crucial role in preventing a deregulated land market that leads to gentrification due to uncontrolled height construction, which overwhelms public services and disrupts daily life in communities.»

In light of the current political context and the rise of a radical right government led by José Antonio Kast, there are proposals for changes that could centralize urban planning decisions and relax regulations on the real estate market, thereby increasing pressure on infrastructure, services, and neighborhood livability.

“These modifications put the manner of planning and regulating urban growth into debate, making it essential to reflect on how to balance urban development with the protection of territories, citizen participation, and community well-being,” stated the Center.

The forum thus aims to create a space for dialogue and analysis on these challenges, considering the insights of leaders with experience at both the central and local government levels,” they emphasized.

El Ciudadano