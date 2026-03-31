Public Policy Study Center Hosts Forum on «Right to the City: Land Use Planning and Regulatory Frameworks»

The event will feature speakers including Jeannette Jara, former Minister of Labor and presidential candidate in Chile; Rodrigo Mundaca, Governor of the Valparaíso Region; Natalia Garrido, spokesperson for the Movement of Struggling Inhabitants (MPL); and Felipe Muñoz, Mayor of Estación Central.

Public Policy Study Center Hosts Forum on «Right to the City: Land Use Planning and Regulatory Frameworks»
The Citizen

Original article: Centro de Estudios de Políticas Públicas invita al foro «Derecho a la Ciudad: Ordenamiento Territorial y Planes Reguladores»

On Tuesday, April 7th, at 6:15 PM, the «Right to the City: Land Use Planning and Regulatory Frameworks» forum will take place at the main headquarters of the CUT in Santiago (Alameda 1346), organized by the Public Policy Study Center.

The event will feature speakers including Jeannette Jara, former Minister of Labor and presidential candidate in Chile; Rodrigo Mundaca, Governor of the Valparaíso Region; Natalia Garrido, spokesperson for the Movement of Struggling Inhabitants (MPL); and Felipe Muñoz, Mayor of Estación Central.

Verónica Miranda, territorial advisor to Senator Fabiola Campillai, will moderate the panel.

The Public Policy Study Center Territorio explained, «planning instruments, such as municipal and regional regulatory plans, play a crucial role in preventing a deregulated land market that leads to gentrification due to uncontrolled height construction, which overwhelms public services and disrupts daily life in communities.»

In light of the current political context and the rise of a radical right government led by José Antonio Kast, there are proposals for changes that could centralize urban planning decisions and relax regulations on the real estate market, thereby increasing pressure on infrastructure, services, and neighborhood livability.

“These modifications put the manner of planning and regulating urban growth into debate, making it essential to reflect on how to balance urban development with the protection of territories, citizen participation, and community well-being,” stated the Center.

The forum thus aims to create a space for dialogue and analysis on these challenges, considering the insights of leaders with experience at both the central and local government levels,” they emphasized.

El Ciudadano

Suscríbete
|
pasaporte.elciudadano.com

Artículos Relacionados

The Citizen

Study Warns of Habitat Loss for Arica Hummingbird Due to Monoculture Expansion

Hace 4 semanas
The Citizen

Constitutional Amendment Establishing Right to the City Set for Senate Discussion and Vote

Hace 1 mes
The Citizen

Wildfires: A Tragedy the State Treats as an Emergency Rather Than a Structural Public Policy Issue

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

BRICS Faces Challenges in Democratizing AI: A Key Opportunity for South-South Cooperation

Hace 3 meses
The Citizen

San Antonio: A Case Study of State Abandonment and Forced Evictions in Housing Crisis

Hace 3 meses
The Citizen

UFRO Conducts Pioneering Study on Intercultural Education for Selk’nam, Chango, and Afrodescendant Communities in Chile

Hace 2 meses

Vijay Prashad: "The Rising Tide of Far-Right Populism in Latin America"

Hace 4 meses
The Citizen

"Environmentally Out of Service": Fundación Terram's 2025 Environmental Report

Hace 3 meses
The Citizen

Milei's Cost-Cutting Labor Reform Passes in Senate: 12-Hour Workdays, Strike Restrictions, and Union Assembly Limits Approved

Hace 2 meses

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano