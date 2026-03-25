Regional Government of La Araucanía Faces Uncertainty Amid Confusing Fuel Price Hikes

Original article: «Lo que vemos es improvisación y una desconexión con la realidad»: Gobierno Regional de La Araucanía en incertidumbre tras confusos anuncios sobre alza de los combustibles

Complete uncertainty looms over the Regional Government of La Araucanía following an announcement from the Treasury Ministry, led by José Antonio Kast, regarding a historic increase in fuel prices due to changes in the Fuel Price Stabilization Mechanism (Mepco).

Governor René Saffirio expressed his concerns on Wednesday, March 25, highlighting the social and economic impact these measures will have on the daily lives of La Araucanía’s residents.

«The country and the region are engulfed in complete uncertainty given a decision that will adversely affect families, workers, and students due to rising transportation costs, food prices, and other essential goods necessary for daily life, especially for those facing the greatest hardships, such as seniors, people with disabilities, rural residents, and low-income families,» stated the governor.

The regional authority emphasized the link between these announcements and regional public transport initiatives, noting a lack of clarity regarding potential budget cuts or implementation mechanisms in the region.

«We believe the latest announcements from the President will severely impact people, as the increase in fossil fuel prices, such as gasoline and diesel, will affect the entire population and hit economically vulnerable groups the hardest, particularly in our region, which has some of the highest poverty rates in the country,» he added.

Saffirio also warned that the scenario is particularly challenging with the onset of autumn.

«It is concerning that these announcements come just as the cold and rainy season begins, a time of increased expenditure, especially in the southern regions where weather conditions are more severe. There is a lack of information and solutions, generating anxiety among the population,» affirmed the governor.

Electromobility

The governor also pointed out that the announcements fail to provide certainties regarding initiatives aimed at alternatives to fossil fuels in public transport, such as electromobility, which is set to enter its second phase in the region.

«We are about to launch a second bid for the acquisition of new electric buses in various cities of La Araucanía. However, key decisions from the Ministry of Transport are still pending, and the regional Secretary of the Ministry has yet to be appointed,» Saffirio noted.

The electromobility program has been implemented in La Araucanía since 2025 as a public policy, aimed at enhancing passenger transport quality and reducing environmental pollution.

Finally, Governor Saffirio reiterated, «What we see is improvisation and a disconnection from the reality faced daily by citizens: commuting to work, school transportation, and the distribution of food and production supplies. There is a significant social impact in both urban and rural sectors that currently leaves the population in a state of concern,» concluded the regional authority.