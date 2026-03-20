Regional Governor of La Araucanía: «The Villarrica Lake Decontamination Plan Cannot Be Halted»

René Saffirio emphasized that this plan includes over 40 concrete measures aimed at reducing 70 tons of phosphate within 15 years, asserting that "delaying its implementation is not only an unacceptable environmental risk but also directly impacts tourism, employment, and the quality of life for thousands of families."

Regional Governor of La Araucanía: «The Villarrica Lake Decontamination Plan Cannot Be Halted»
The Citizen

Original article: Gobernador Regional de La Araucanía: «El Plan de Descontaminación del Lago Villarrica no se puede detener»

Regional Governor of La Araucanía: «The Villarrica Lake Decontamination Plan Cannot Be Halted»

The Governor of La Araucanía, René Saffirio, announced that he will seek funding from the Regional Council to implement the Villarrica Lake Decontamination Plan, following its withdrawal from review by the General Comptroller’s Office by the Ministry of the Environment.

«The Villarrica Lake Decontamination Plan cannot be halted. Its withdrawal from the Comptroller’s Office, as announced by the Ministry of the Environment, is a direct blow to the development of La Araucanía,» the regional authority stated after learning of the news.

According to Saffirio, «it is unacceptable to postpone a key tool for protecting an ecosystem that has already been declared saturated with phosphorus and chlorophyll, jeopardizing a natural heritage that is essential for our region.»

Additionally, the governor highlighted that this plan includes over 40 concrete measures aimed at reducing 70 tons of phosphate over 15 years, asserting that «delaying its implementation is not only an unacceptable environmental risk but also directly impacts tourism, employment, and the quality of life for thousands of families.»

«Furthermore, it implies postponing an investment exceeding 50 million dollars, a significant portion of which must be covered by the real estate and salmon farming industries, among others,» Saffirio emphasized.

«Let There Be No Excuse»

In light of this, Governor Saffirio confirmed that he will coordinate with the Regional Council to secure the necessary resources for the Villarrica Lake Decontamination Plan, financing the public contribution with funds from the Regional Government, so that «there is no excuse to suspend its execution.»

In this regard, he announced that one of his first actions will be a meeting with the Minister of Economy, Daniel Mas Valdés, to advance this alternative.

«This situation requires will and clear decisions. La Araucanía can tackle this challenge, and if this proposal is not embraced, it is legitimate to question which interests are being prioritized,» concluded the regional authority.

Continue reading about this topic:

Calls for clarification on the situation of Villarrica Lake: Congresswoman Ñanco submitted a request to the Ministry of Environment regarding the withdrawal of environmental decrees

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