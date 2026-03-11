Right-Wing Jorge Alessandri Assumes Presidency of the Chamber of Deputies, Strengthening Legislative Control

Original article: La derecha también se queda con la Cámara: Jorge Alessandri asume la presidencia

In a surprising vote that defied prior agreements, Congressman Jorge Alessandri (UDI) emerged victorious in the inaugural session of the new legislature, taking over as president of the Chamber of Deputies. This outcome solidifies the right’s dominance over both branches of the Legislative Power.

Alessandri garnered 78 votes, narrowly defeating Pamela Jiles of the People’s Party, who received 75 votes. The vice presidencies were awarded to Felipe Camaño (Ind-DC) and Ximena Ossandón (RN).

This voting result was a setback for the opposition, which had anticipated securing enough votes to appoint Jiles as president of the Chamber. However, two crucial votes tipped the scale in favor of the right: Congressman Felipe Camaño (Independent, backed by the Christian Democracy) and Congressman Jaime Mulet (Green Regionalist Social Federation), both of whom opted not to support the PDG candidate and voted against the parliamentary agreements made during prior negotiations.

PDG Questions Vote Manipulation

This led to a backlash from those who supported Jiles’ candidacy, particularly from the People’s Party, whose leader, Franco Parisi, launched harsh criticism against practices he deemed contrary to democratic transparency.

«This has to end. The PDG proposes that the first absolute majority nationally becomes the president of the Chamber and that the first vice presidency be the first relative majority, to put an end to this vote manipulation,» Parisi stated.

He indicated that there were rumors circulating prior to the vote about potential personal compensations being offered as a bargaining tool to secure support.

«I received a horrible rumor that one member of the leadership would be compensated with a position for a family member in Santiago… this harms democracy,» he emphasized in remarks reported by Cooperativa.

«The fascists and the communists do not understand that vote manipulation is detrimental to democracy; that is our message,» he stressed.

The DC Targets Felipe Camaño

While Parisi focused his criticism on the negotiation process, within the Christian Democracy, attention specifically turned to Congressman Felipe Camaño, who, despite being backed twice by the party as a congressional candidate, chose to act independently of the party’s agreed-upon decisions.

«We have a regrettable confrontation between the community, agreements, and acting individually,» reproached the DC’s bench leader, Héctor Barría.

Barría noted that the party had made every effort to adhere to the agreed terms, despite the challenges faced during the negotiation process.

«All DC members adhered to the pact. We faced some issues yesterday along the way, which the community is also aware of, but despite some mistakes that I also take responsibility for, we managed to reach an agreement,» he stated.

Barría further questioned Camaño’s motives at the time of voting, demanding explanations for his decision.

«Felipe Camaño unfortunately did not comply with this agreement. He is independent and will have to provide explanations; he has been supported twice by the DC as a candidate for deputy,» Barría reminded.

Clearly pointing to potential motivations behind Camaño’s vote, he suggested that Camaño’s decision likely aimed at securing some personal benefit, echoing rumors mentioned by Franco Parisi.

«We regret his actions, voting to gain a privilege for himself when we strive for agreements to work for the bench. This is something we will certainly analyze now as a committee,» he warned.

The Right Solidifies Control of the Senate

While the tense voting took place in the Chamber of Deputies, resulting in Alessandri’s presidency, the right also reinforced its position in the Senate with the election of a new leadership, headed by Paulina Núñez (National Renewal) as president and Iván Moreira (UDI) as vice president.

With this duo at the helm of the Upper House, the conservative sector ensures political control of the legislative body during a particularly sensitive time in Chile’s institutional calendar.

The Senate election was conducted via nominal voting in the chamber, where Paulina Núñez received 39 votes, enough to assume leadership of the legislative body.

The process also recorded nine abstentions from senators of the Communist Party, the Broad Front, the Christian Democracy, and independent Senator Alejandra Sepúlveda, who chose not to support the candidacy of the National Renewal member.

On the same day, the Senate vice presidency was determined, which will be held by Senator Iván Moreira, who was presented as the sole candidate for that position.

New Leadership at a Critical Political Juncture

The election of the new Senate leadership occurs amidst a politically significant context, marked by the impending presidential transition. As part of her first ceremonial duties, Paulina Núñez, as president of the corporation, will lead the Full Congress session during the presidential handover ceremony. It will be her responsibility to place the presidential sash on the elected president, José Antonio Kast.

The new leadership in the Senate also coincides with a reordering of political forces in Congress, which foreshadows the potential dynamics with which the next president will govern. On the same day that the directorial board was elected, a new parliamentary committee was formed, bringing together legislators from the Christian Democracy, the Communist Party, the Broad Front, and regionalist representatives. This new collaboration among opposition sectors in the Upper House suggests that, despite the right’s control of the Senate leadership, a block capable of dialogue and oversight for initiatives from the next republican government is being configured.