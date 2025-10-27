Right-Wing Legislators File Constitutional Charges Against Former Energy Minister Diego Pardow

Deputies Carmen Hertz (PC) and Coca Ñanco (FA), along with deputies Sergio Bobadilla (UDI), Mauro González (RN), and Jaime Mulet (FRVS), have been appointed to review the constitutional charges. Once notified, the former minister will have 10 days to present himself to the committee in person or in writing.

Deputies Carmen Hertz (PC) and Coca Ñanco (FA), along with deputies Sergio Bobadilla (UDI), Mauro González (RN), and Jaime Mulet (FRVS), have been appointed to review the constitutional charges brought against former Energy Minister Diego Pardow. This comes in the wake of a notorious «calculation error» regarding electricity tariffs.

According to the bulletin from the Chamber, the charges were first presented by Pamela Jiles, Carla Morales, Cristián Araya, Juan Antonio Coloma, Eduardo Durán, Juan Fuenzalida, Juan Irarrázaval, Henry Leal, Jorge Saffirio, Frank Sauerbaum, and Francisco Undurraga, as stipulated by Article 52 of the Political Constitution.

«The accusation alleges that the former secretary of state violated the fundamental constitution and laws. It charges him with illegal actions and contraventions of constitutional principles,» the bulletin details.

The document contains two chapters, asserting that Pardow breached the Constitution by failing to uphold the principle of probity. Furthermore, it claims that principles of efficiency and effectiveness were compromised due to a lack of transparency with the public regarding information tied to the heavy charges on electricity bills.

«This is especially concerning given that after the former secretary of state left his position, it was revealed that the transmission company Transelec had self-reported a year ago for these excessive charges, which were not disclosed to the public,» the filed accusation states.

What Happens Next?

As of today (October 27), there is a three-day window for the Chamber to notify former minister Pardow, either in person or through certified mail. Once notified, he will have 10 days to appear before the committee handling the charges, either in person or in writing.

Following this, the special committee will have six days to study the constitutional charges and issue a recommendation to the Chamber, which will ultimately determine the admissibility of the accusation.

