Original article: “En pie de lucha hasta el 100% de las actas”: Rixi Moncada llama a vigilar el escrutinio tras elecciones en Honduras

Rixi Moncada Urges Vigilance in Election Scrutiny Until All Ballots Are Counted in Honduras

The presidential candidate from the ruling party Libertad y Refundación (Libre), Rixi Moncada, delivered a message at the close of the electoral day this Sunday in Honduras that combined gratitude and warnings. On one hand, she appreciated the support from voters for her proposal of economic and democratic reform; on the other, she called on her followers to remain vigilant and “on their feet until the final results are obtained” with all ballots counted.

The message was shared on her official account on the social media platform X, amidst ongoing counting and accusations of external interference in the process. Meanwhile, the Honduran people remained at polling centers observing the counting of each ballot as preliminary results were being uploaded to the Preliminary Electoral Results Transmission System (TREP).

Thus, Rixi Moncada’s call for ballot scrutiny became a focal point of the election night, indicating the need for close monitoring until 100% of the votes are tallied.

Rixi Moncada Calls for «Vigilance in Ballot Scrutiny» and to Stay «On Your Feet»

In her message, the Libre candidate first highlighted the support received at the polls and the significance of her platform.

“I am grateful to the Libre Party and our people, who massively voted for my proposal for economic and democratic reform,” the presidential candidate wrote.

At the same time, she reinforced the need to monitor each stage of the counting process, emphasizing the Rixi Moncada ballot scrutiny as a collective responsibility:

“I ask you to remain on your feet until we obtain the final results with 100% of the presidential, municipal, and legislative ballots,” she stressed.

The candidate also announced that she would publicly express her position once the counting process progresses and the National Electoral Council continues to release official results:

“Tomorrow (Monday) in a press conference, I will present my political stance regarding the presidential results published by the CNE (National Electoral Council),” Moncada concluded.

Agradecida con el Partido Libre y nuestro pueblo, que masivamente salió a votar por mi propuesta de reforma económica y democrática. Les solicito mantenernos en pie de lucha hasta obtener los resultados finales con el 100% de las actas presidenciales, alcaldías y diputaciones.… — Rixi Moncada (@riximga) December 1, 2025

A Competitive Election with Five Candidates and Millions of Voters

The general elections held this Sunday in Honduras featured five presidential candidates. Pre-election polls focused attention on three names: Rixi Moncada from the Libre Party (left), Nasry Asfura from the National Party, and Salvador Nasralla from the Liberal Party (both right-wing).

Other participants included Nelson Ávila from the Social Democratic Innovation and Unity Party (PINU-SD), and Mario Enrique Rivera Callejas from the Christian Democratic Party of Honduras (PDCH).

According to official data, approximately 6.5 million Hondurans were eligible to vote in these elections, which decide the president for the 2026-2030 term, with inauguration scheduled for January 27. In addition to the presidency, 128 main and substitute legislators for the National Congress, 20 deputies to the Central American Parliament (Parlacen), 298 mayors, 298 deputy mayors, and 2,168 municipal councilors were also to be elected.

A Tight Count and Preliminary Results

According to a report released at 3:30 AM on Monday (09:30 GMT), counting had progressed to 52.93% of electoral ballots. At that preliminary mark, candidate Nasry Asfura had garnered 702,359 votes (40.08%), closely followed by Salvador Nasralla, who had 695,213 votes (39.66%).

In this same phase of counting, Rixi Moncada reached 19.24% of the votes, placing her third while the National Electoral Council continued processing ballots.

These preliminary results frame Moncada’s call for the public to remain “on their feet” until 100% of the presidential, municipal, and legislative ballots are counted, urging constant scrutiny of both the TREP system and official tallies.

Public Vigilance in Counting and Allegations of Interference

As counting progressed, the Honduran populace remained at polling centers nationwide, accompanying the counting conducted by each Polling Receiving Board (JRV) and verifying the consistency between the on-table counts and subsequent data reflected in the TREP.

This civic oversight occurred in an atmosphere marked by allegations of foreign interference and an electoral conspiracy attributed to representatives of Honduras’s bipartisan political system and authorities from the National Electoral Council (CNE).

In this context, the President of the United States himself, Donald Trump, publicly expressed support for businessman Nasry Asfura, stating that should he win the election, his administration would pardon former Honduran president Juan Orlando Hernández, convicted in the United States on drug trafficking charges. This declaration added to ongoing criticisms regarding external influence on the Honduran democratic process and reinforced the atmosphere of distrust surrounding the scrutiny that Rixi Moncada urged to monitor “until 100% of the ballots” are counted.