Roberto Celedón Celebrates Continued Discount on Rural Transport for Students and Seniors: «We Will Ensure Agreements are Honored»

Diputado Roberto Celedón celebra mantención de rebaja en transporte rural para estudiantes y adultos mayores: «Estaremos atentos a que se cumplan los acuerdos»

Deputy Roberto Celedón from Maule expressed his appreciation for the agreement reached between the Ministry of Transport and Telecommunications (MTT) and rural transport providers, which secures discounted fares for students and seniors—benefits that were previously at risk, causing concern among rural communities.

Recently, the parliamentarian raised alarms about the situation and called for protective measures, emphasizing the need to safeguard the most vulnerable populations.

The historic agreement between MTT and rural transport providers in the regions of Valparaíso, O’Higgins, Maule, and Ñuble will maintain the compensation system through 2026, with a commitment to structural improvements in the future.

This decision came after the conclusion of a crucial working group aimed at addressing existing concerns about a potential loss of benefits in rural areas, a risk the authorities ultimately dismissed.

From Congress, Deputy Celedón had previously voiced his concerns regarding this issue. Just days ago, he formally contacted the Ministry of Transport seeking clarity and safeguards against the risk of impacting students and seniors reliant on rural transport.

In line with these efforts, Celedón held a meeting with rural transport associations in Maule and closely monitored discussions between sector representatives and the Ministry of Transport, praising the outcomes of these negotiations.

Among the key agreements is an adjustment to the compensation amounts for students holding a National Student Card (TNE), involving the creation of new regional categories labeled “Other Areas” starting in 2026, which will ensure a fairer distribution of resources.

For seniors, the parameters for calculating bus compensation will be updated, thereby enhancing benefits in areas where they were previously inadequate.

Additionally, the Ministry of Transport has committed to reviewing and modifying Supreme Decree N°1/2010 to modernize the compensation system and establish a working group with JUNAEB to improve the issuance and use of the TNE, a long-standing demand from students and their families.

Meanwhile, the rural transport providers confirmed their intention to apply for the benefits applicable in 2026 and to uphold the current discount for students and seniors, as the agreement also includes plans to incorporate technology that accurately measures demand by user type.

Deputy Celedón praised the agreement, stating it represents “great news for the people,” as it prevents the loss of discounts, protects vulnerable groups, ensures fair earnings for transport providers, and moves towards a more equitable and modern rural transport system.

“We will ensure that agreements are honored on both sides,” the legislator concluded.

