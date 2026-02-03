Russia Denies India’s Alleged Halt on Oil Purchases as Trump Claims

Original article: Rusia desmiente que India haya dejado de comprarles petróleo como aseguró Trump

The presidential spokesperson of Russia, Dmitri Peskov, stated that they have not received any notification from India regarding the suspension of Russian oil purchases, contrary to claims made by U.S. President Donald Trump following a phone conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

«Up until now, we have not heard any statement regarding this from New Delhi,» Peskov declared during a press conference.

The Russian official emphasized that «we respect the bilateral relations between the United States and India. However, we attach equal importance to the advancement of our strategic partnership with India. For us, this is paramount. We intend to continue developing our peaceful bilateral relations with New Delhi.»

It is important to remember that Russia and India, along with China, Brazil, and South Africa, are part of BRICS, an emerging economies political and economic bloc that serves as an alternative international platform to the G7.

In this context, during a two-day visit to New Delhi in December 2025, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed multiple agreements in areas such as migration, labor, health, medical education, food security, transportation, customs cooperation, and postal services with the Indian Prime Minister.

On that occasion, both leaders also announced a program aimed at enhancing Russian-Indian economic cooperation by 2030, with the goal of boosting annual trade between the two nations to reach $100 billion by 2030.

What Did Trump Say?

Trump publicly claimed that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had agreed to cease Russian oil purchases and instead increase energy imports from the United States and eventually from Venezuela.

This «understanding,» according to Trump, would also involve a «zero» tariff barrier reduction for U.S. products entering the Indian market, as well as the purchase of over $500 billion in goods sourced from the U.S.

However, after the U.S. President’s announcement, the Indian Prime Minister only described the conversation as «positive,» highlighting the reduction of U.S. tariffs on Indian products from 25% to 18%, without mentioning any suspension of oil purchases from Russia.

