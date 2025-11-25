Original article: Santiago: Invitan a marchar y manifestarse por el Día Internacional de Solidaridad con el Pueblo Palestino

Santiago Calls for March in Solidarity with the Palestinian People on International Solidarity Day

The Chilean Committee for Solidarity with Palestine – JGMxPalestina, along with the Local Committees of the University of Chile, made a «formal, broad, and united» appeal to all institutions, collectives, social organizations, student centers and federations, territorial groups, labor unions, football fans, and anyone who passionately supports the Palestinian cause, inviting them to actively participate in the march for International Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, November 29, at 6:00 PM, starting from the Salvador Metro station in the capital, Santiago.

In the announcement, the organizers expressed that «in a moment when the Palestinian people face sustained aggression, with the continuation of bombings (despite the ceasefire), occupation, and systematic violations of human rights, international solidarity becomes an unavoidable ethical responsibility.»

«From Chile, and particularly from our student and popular spaces, we raise a strong voice to denounce the crimes of Israeli apartheid and to demand the immediate end of violence, respect for international law, and the guarantee of freedom, justice, and self-determination for Palestine,» the statement adds.

«We call on all organizations to participate with active outreach, agitation, territorial presence, and any type of support that will help make this event a massive mobilization. We invite the deployment of communication campaigns, banners, informational points, cultural interventions, graphic brigades, and any form of expression that strengthens the visibility of this cause and encourages more people to join,» it states.

«We also urge student centers and federations, university and high school collectives to coordinate with us to raise a joint and united call, reaffirming the historical role of the Chilean student movement in defending the rights of peoples,» concludes the call.

Continue reading about this topic:

El Ciudadano