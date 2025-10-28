Original article: Santiago: Banda diaguita Magnolia Blues Rock celebra 25 años de carrera en Centro Arte Alameda

Santiago Celebrates Magnolia Blues Rock’s 25th Anniversary with a Major Concert at Centro Arte Alameda

The iconic diaguita band Magnolia Blues Rock, a historical figure in Chilean blues, is set to celebrate its 25-year journey with a spectacular concert on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, starting at 6:30 PM at Centro Arte Alameda – CEINA (Arturo Prat 33, Santiago).

This memorable event will showcase the best of their repertoire and feature special guests from the Chilean blues scene, along with a tribute to Gabriela Mistral, marking the 80th anniversary of her Nobel Prize, and an exhibition of their latest work Suma Qamaña.

The concert will also include special performances by the Panamá Harmónica Blues Band, led by Ricardo García Huidobro, and prominent Chilean musician Ale Castillo.

Hailing from La Serena, Magnolia has built a national and international career with six albums released and performances in Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, and Mexico, establishing themselves as cultural ambassadors of the Elqui Valley and diaguita culture.

