Santiago Councilors Demand Clarification from Mario Desbordes on Links with Angela Vivanco and Alleged Influences in Judicial Appointments

The inquiry arises amid Angela Vivanco’s formal charges and following a report by CIPER that disclosed conversations between lawyer Luis Hermosilla and the former minister, mentioning Mario Desbordes as a potential supporter of her Supreme Court appointment in 2018.

A group of councilors from the Santiago Municipality has officially requested that the city’s mayor, Mario Desbordes (RN), publicly explain his connection to former Supreme Court minister Angela Vivanco, who is currently facing charges for alleged bribery and money laundering in the case known as the «Belarus plot,» as well as his possible involvement in efforts related to her appointment.

The request was made by councilors from various parties who approached the municipality after a report from investigative outlet CIPER revealed conversations between Vivanco and attorney Luis Hermosilla, who is under investigation for bribery, money laundering, and tax offenses in the context of the Audio Case. These conversations reference meetings that the former minister held with Desbordes, who is cited as a potential intermediary that may have helped garner political support for her selection to the country’s highest court.

The chats expose a series of mutual dealings and favors exchanged between 2019 and 2023. In them, Vivanco not only asks the questioned criminal lawyer and lobbyist for assistance with her Supreme Court nomination but also shares case information and expresses her willingness to change departments whenever he suggests.

In these WhatsApp discussions regarding her Supreme Court candidacy, Vivanco mentions trying to coordinate with then-RN president Mario Desbordes, who is now mayor of Santiago, implying he committed to direct contacts with influential figures in both the Judiciary and the Executive.

“Thank you so much for the efforts, Luis! Yesterday, I met with Mario Desbordes, who has an office with Lamberto’s son, and he agreed to see him directly,” one of Vivanco’s messages from April 7, 2018, states.

Here, the former judge references Lamberto Cisternas, then a Supreme Court minister, whose son, Gonzalo Cisternas, has a law firm where Desbordes was involved.

As candidates were shortlisted, CIPER’s report revealed another of Vivanco’s messages regarding her nomination efforts with Desbordes, dated May 26 of that year: “Dear Luis, what I copy for you below was sent to me by Mario Desbordes. I think it’s timely to discuss this matter with Andrés,” she wrote to lawyer Hermosilla.

She then forwarded a message purportedly written by the then-RN president: “Dear Angela, I was going to write to you and saw the previous message, my apologies. Yesterday I spoke with Larroulet (head of Piñera’s presidential advisers) to urge the nomination. I spoke with some NM senators, and they are willing to negotiate for 2 spots—yours and Minister Moya’s. If we wait to negotiate for 3, we’ll get bogged down.”

Councilors Seek Clarification from Desbordes

In light of these revelations, the councilors demanded that the mayor present the details of these meetings to both the Municipal Council and the public, specifying what actions were taken in that context, and whether there were any formal or informal relations that warrant public or institutional explanation.

The crux of the request is for citizens and the municipality itself to understand the specifics of any connection between Desbordes and Vivanco, especially as the former minister currently faces judicial proceedings in which the prosecution accuses her of repeated bribery and money laundering, part of the investigation into the so-called «Belarus plot» in the Audio Case.

In fact, this Friday, the formalization hearing continues at the Seventh Guarantee Court of Santiago.

Councilor Camila Davagnino (PC) emphasized that the communications revealed by CIPER must be clarified before local residents and authorities, as understanding the nature of these contacts and the motivations behind them is crucial.

According to reports from Contra Poder, Davagnino described the mayor’s mention in the investigated communications as “very concerning” and urged him to provide explanations to both local authorities and residents. “What efforts did he make for these individuals facing charges, and why did these communications occur?” she questioned.

“We need to move toward a more transparent Judiciary that delivers true justice, and for that, everyone involved in politics must signal transparency and integrity. Therefore, the mayor of Santiago must address the issues raised,” she stated to the cited outlet.

In a similar vein, councilor Dafne Concha (PC) pointed out the necessity for transparency, given the mayor’s institutional role as the community’s highest authority.

The written request for explanations was directed to the mayor and will be discussed in an upcoming Municipal Council session, where a decision may be made on whether the council will issue a formal statement or invite the mayor to appear before the councilors.

Hassler: «What Efforts Did Desbordes Make in Favor of Vivanco?»

Simultaneously, elected congresswoman for Santiago, Irací Hassler (PC), challenged Mayor Mario Desbordes regarding his connections with former Supreme Court minister Angela Vivanco.

In a video shared on her social networks, Hassler also noted that Desbordes is mentioned in a conversation between Vivanco and the also indicted attorney Luis Hermosilla.

“Angela Vivanco wrote to Luis Hermosilla: ‘Yesterday, I met with Mario Desbordes, who shares an office with Lamberto’s son, and he agreed to see him directly.’ It is essential to uncover the entire truth and ensure justice, making it crucial for the mayor of Santiago to clarify the actions he took on behalf of former minister Angela Vivanco,” Hassler stated.

“In exchange for what did he make these efforts for the former minister, who is now facing formal charges for potential bribery and money laundering?” questioned the elected parliamentarian.

“This is information that the public and justice deserve to know, so we remain attentive to his explanations,” added the former mayor of Santiago.