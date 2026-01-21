Santiago Hosts Charity Performance of «Freire, the Epic of the Provinces» to Support Fire Victims in Southern Chile

Original article: Santiago: Invitan a función solidaria de obra «Freire, la epopeya de las provincias» en apoyo a afectados por incendios en el sur

Amid the forest fires impacting several communes in the Biobío Region, Teatro Biobío, CEINA, and Teatro a Mil are organizing a benefit performance of «Freire, the Epic of the Provinces,» an original production by Teatro Biobío, aimed at supporting communities affected by this tragedy.

The benefit performance also marks the premiere of the play in Santiago. It will take place on Friday, January 23, at 8:00 PM at CEINA, as part of the Teatro a Mil Festival.

«Freire, the Epic of the Provinces» features the artistic direction of the renowned national company Tryo Teatro Banda, which combines theater, music, singing, and contemporary storytelling.

The play narrates the life of Ramón Freire (1787–1851), a key figure in Chile’s Independence and an early advocate for decentralization. The narrative explores his journey as a soldier, political leader, President of the Republic, and exile, focusing on his connection to the Biobío Region and its provinces.

«The production is the result of a collaborative creative process between Tryo Teatro Banda and a cast made up of artists from Biobío. The dramaturgy was collectively developed through historical research, improvisation, and musical creation on stage, resulting in a dynamic and accessible narrative,» stated the company.

Meanwhile, the scenery and props were crafted by the TBB Lab scenic production workshop, a research and artistic creation node of Teatro Biobío.

«This benefit performance is part of a action plan by Teatro Biobío in response to the emergency, aligning with its public, territorial, and community role,» remarked the cultural entity from Concepción.

In this regard, they indicated that by collaborating with public institutions, civil society organizations, and artists, among others, they will offer artistic activities to provide emotional support and assistance to affected communities, as well as channel aid and help raise funds, among other initiatives.

