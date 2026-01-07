Santiago Hosts Musical-Literary Event to Honor Poet Amanda Durán

"Misa Para Señoritas" is the name of the cultural gathering set to serve as a heartfelt tribute to the acclaimed poet Amanda Durán, who passed away in June 2025. The event will take place at the "Santiago Secreto" venue in the Bellavista neighborhood.

Santiago Hosts Musical-Literary Event to Honor Poet Amanda Durán
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Santiago: Invitan a evento musical-literario en homenaje a la poeta Amanda Durán

Led by the production team «Bajo Mundo», a gathering of writers, musicians, and bands from the Valparaíso and Santiago scenes will take place on Saturday, January 10, starting at 8 PM at the «Santiago Secreto» venue. This event aims to commemorate the life and work of the acclaimed Chilean poet Amanda Durán (pictured), who passed away in June 2025.

The event seeks to unite artistic expressions from both coastal and urban communities. It will kick off with a segment dedicated to «Readings and Registrations», followed by a musical program featuring bands such as Cactus Andante, Espectro Odessa, Gatonauta, Pope Joan, and Taira and the Mercalli Scale.

«The entire concept of the event aims to reflect the emotions and reflections of a culture in continual growth, addressing profound perspectives on life and death,» stated the event organizers.

Amanda Durán (born Daniela Pizarro in Chile) was a prolific writer and visual artist whose work was published in Chile, Peru, Spain, Uruguay, and Argentina, and included in anthologies across several other countries.

Her work was celebrated for its unique and deep linguistic style, featuring prologues by esteemed authors like Nicanor Parra and Raúl Zurita. She also studied theater, hosted literary radio programs, and worked as an editor and journalist, holding positions for several seasons at El Ciudadano.

To reserve tickets, please contact via WhatsApp at +56 9 5499 3460 or email [email protected].

Amanda Durán

El Ciudadano

Relacionados

The Citizen

Santiago: Mauricio Redolés and La Súpertranki Join Forces with Renowned Musicians for an Unmissable Concert

Hace 1 mes
The Citizen

Colombina Parra Headlining and Band Competitions: The Música al Margen Festival Returns to Puente Alto for Its Eighth Edition

Hace 1 mes
The Citizen

STELLA TERRAL: A Tribute to Renowned Chilean Poet Stella Díaz Varín at Teatro del Puente

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

University of Chile Commemorates 50 Years of the Vicaría de la Solidaridad with Human Rights Cantata

Hace 1 semana
The Citizen

Over Ten Cultural Institutions Join Forces to Celebrate Gabriela Mistral's Thought Leadership

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Chile to Open Mirador Copernicus, an Interactive Gateway to EU Satellite Earth Observation, in 2026

Hace 3 meses
The Citizen

Covering a Genocide: Palestinian Journalists from Gaza Share Firsthand Testimony in Chile

Hace 3 meses
The Citizen

Santiago's Pulso Lírico Festival Unveils Exciting Lineup for Its Third Edition

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Living Memory at Tres y Cuatro Álamos: A Fair for the Right to Remember

Hace 1 mes

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano