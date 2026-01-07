Santiago Hosts Musical-Literary Event to Honor Poet Amanda Durán

Original article: Santiago: Invitan a evento musical-literario en homenaje a la poeta Amanda Durán

Led by the production team «Bajo Mundo», a gathering of writers, musicians, and bands from the Valparaíso and Santiago scenes will take place on Saturday, January 10, starting at 8 PM at the «Santiago Secreto» venue. This event aims to commemorate the life and work of the acclaimed Chilean poet Amanda Durán (pictured), who passed away in June 2025.

The event seeks to unite artistic expressions from both coastal and urban communities. It will kick off with a segment dedicated to «Readings and Registrations», followed by a musical program featuring bands such as Cactus Andante, Espectro Odessa, Gatonauta, Pope Joan, and Taira and the Mercalli Scale.

«The entire concept of the event aims to reflect the emotions and reflections of a culture in continual growth, addressing profound perspectives on life and death,» stated the event organizers.

Amanda Durán (born Daniela Pizarro in Chile) was a prolific writer and visual artist whose work was published in Chile, Peru, Spain, Uruguay, and Argentina, and included in anthologies across several other countries.

Her work was celebrated for its unique and deep linguistic style, featuring prologues by esteemed authors like Nicanor Parra and Raúl Zurita. She also studied theater, hosted literary radio programs, and worked as an editor and journalist, holding positions for several seasons at El Ciudadano.

To reserve tickets, please contact via WhatsApp at +56 9 5499 3460 or email [email protected].

