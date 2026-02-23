Santiago Hosts the 5th Literary and Musical Arts Fair Featuring Books, Music, and Visual Arts at CityLab

Original article: Santiago: 5ta Feria de las Artes Literarias y Musicales reunirá libros, música y artes visuales en CityLab

On Saturday, February 28th, the 5th Literary and Musical Arts Fair will take place at CityLab, situated in the Gabriela Mistral Cultural Center (GAM), just steps away from the Universidad Católica Metro station in Santiago.

This event, organized by Santiago-Ander Editorial and Polilla Records, will run from 12 PM to 8 PM with free admission, offering an unmissable opportunity to explore the intersection of literature, music, and visual arts.

Among the invited book stands are La Piedra Redonda, Los Perros Románticos, Biblioteca de Chilenia, Club de Fans, Tucán, Los Libros CL, Libros del Amanecer, Marciano, Monad Libros, and Santiago-Ander.

In the realm of photography, graphic arts, textiles, and visual arts, featured participants will include Gonzalo Donoso, Zaida González, Tite Calvo, Melina Rapimán, Damivago, and Reflex.

The musical segment will showcase labels and stores like Despacho Rock, Power Vinilos, Spike Records, Zoombidos, Chincola Records, Cassetera Sale, and Polilla Records, offering a diverse range of vinyl records, CDs, cassettes, and merchandise.

Event Schedule

The gathering will kick off at 12:30 PM with the panel discussion titled “Violence in Contemporary Chilean Narrative,” organized by Los Perros Románticos. Panelists include journalist Francisco Marín Naritelli, author Andrea Calvo, and journalist Leo Marcazzolo, moderated by editor Emersson Pérez.

At 2 PM, the book launch for “100 Horror Movies: A Pocket Catalog” will be presented by Santiago-Ander Editorial. The event will feature writer Martín Sepúlveda, film critic Alejandra Pinto, and journalist Astrid Donoso, with moderator editor Emilio Vilches.

Later at 3:30 PM, the discussion “Bowie: Ten Years After His Death” will take place, focusing on the book “Bowie’s Blackstar” by Uruguayan author Ramiro Sanchiz, organized by Biblioteca de Chilenia. The discussion will involve journalist Macarena Lavín, screenwriter Carlos Reyes, and musician Debbie Kim, with moderator editor Emiliano Navarrete.

Live music will also be a key part of the day’s events. At 4:30 PM, acclaimed singer and guitarist Cler Canifrú will perform acoustically, followed by musician Álvaro ‘Tribi’ Prieto at 6 PM, who will also provide an intimate acoustic sound experience at the fair.