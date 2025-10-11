Santiago March Called for October 12, Redefined as the Day of Peoples’ Resistance

The gathering will take place at Cerro Huelén (Santa Lucía) from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. In a statement, organizers urged the government and Carabineros to respect the right to protest and end the heavy-handed repression seen in recent years during Santiago's October 12 march.

Santiago March Called for October 12, Redefined as the Day of Peoples’ Resistance
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

The grassroots group Unidad de los Pueblos invites the public to a march in Santiago marking October 12, redefined as the Day of Peoples’ Resistance.

The gathering is set for Sunday, October 12, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Cerro Huelén (Santa Lucía) in Santiago. In a statement, organizers urged government authorities and Carabineros to guarantee the right to protest.

«We demand that the right to demonstrate be respected, and that the brutal repression that has become the rule in recent years at the October 12 march in Santiago cease, so families and communities can march without being repressed or harmed,» the organization said.

«As Unidad de los Pueblos 12 de Octubre, we reaffirm that our historic demands are not concessions or favors, but minimum standards of dignity owed to the peoples who have inhabited this territory since before the imposition of the Chilean nation-state,» the call read.

«More than 500 years after the start of the violent colonization carried out against Indigenous peoples and First Nations, we raise our voices again, redefining the date as the Day of Peoples’ Resistance from an anti-colonial perspective, honoring the memory of those who defended their lands, cultures, and autonomy with their lives, and denouncing the many forms of colonization that persist to this day,» the note states.

