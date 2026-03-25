Santiago: Marco Antonio De la Parra Honors Shakespeare for Theatre Day with Unique Performance

Original article: Santiago: Marco Antonio De la Parra se viste de Shakespeare para el Día del Teatro

The 2026 season at Teatro Finis Terrae kicked off with a tribute to the illustrious career of psychiatrist, playwright, and actor Marco Antonio De la Parra, who also serves as the artistic director.

A recipient of the 2025 National Performing Arts Award from the President of the Republic in the category of Stage Play Authors, the Max Hispano-American Performing Arts Award (Spain), and the Pedro de la Barra Medal from the University of Chile, De la Parra has penned over 100 plays. He was recently honored at the latest edition of the International Theater Festival Teatro a Mil.

The special event concludes with his latest autobiographical one-man show, «Mister Shakespeare,» performed by the author himself and directed by Pablo Schwarz. Following a successful debut at Teatro Finis Terrae, the play received rave reviews during its performances at Teatro La Abadía in Madrid, returned for additional showings at Teatro a Mil 2026, and is now back for just four performances from March 26 to 29 to celebrate International Theatre Day.

This intimate and fragmented monologue intertwines passages from the English playwright’s works with the personal thoughts and experiences of the national author.

Set in a pool hall, the narrative blurs the lines between an actor, a psychiatrist, and a playwright, who engages in a conversation with an unseen character, contemplating the relevance of art and the emotional drain of the creative process.

As the protagonist spins vinyl records, he shares the contradictions of his artistic journey, the absurdity of gaining acclaim as a renowned artist, and the curse of being trapped in the permanence of his work: the body deteriorates, cancer consumes him, but death remains elusive.

«It’s a game of mirrors, full of surprises. Suddenly, a psychiatrist claiming to be Shakespeare appears alongside an Elizabethan playwright named Marco de la Parra. The surprises are many and shift throughout the play. It’s a game of pool with eternity… it became a sort of encyclopedia, an autobiography for me. It includes elements of my family, personal stories, aspirations, and secrets. It’s about the sick man writing to avoid death,» De La Parra explains.

Details

From March 26 to 29

Thursday and Friday at 8:30 PM

Saturday and Sunday at 7 PM

Duration: 60 minutes

Recommended for ages 14 and up

Ticket prices

$15,000 General / $9,000 for seniors

$7,500 for students and Super Thursday

Teatro Finis Terrae

Av. Pocuro 1935, Providencia

After this March cycle, the programming at Teatro Finis Terrae will continue in April with the play «Creditors,» a classic of universal theatre by Swedish playwright August Strindberg, featuring actors Mario Horton, Francisco Reyes, and Trinidad González.

El Ciudadano