Santiago: Mauricio Redolés and La Súpertranki Join Forces with Renowned Musicians for an Unmissable Concert

Original article: Santiago: Mauricio Redolés y La Súpertranki se unen con destacados músicos en una presentación imperdible

One of the most distinctive and beloved voices in Chilean poetry and music, Mauricio Redolés, along with his band La Súpertranki, will perform at a special event featuring the talented Miguel Hiza, lead vocalist of the band Los Parkinson. Hiza will join Redolés on stage to perform some of their greatest hits.

Additionally, Los Bandoleros de Teno will take the stage to share their music alongside Redolés, offering an exclusive preview of their new album, which is in collaboration with notable musicians and bands from the national rock scene.

The concert is set for Friday, December 19, at the iconic Honesto Mike, located at Av. Vitacura 4607, starting at 9:00 PM. This event promises to be a night rich in musical and lyrical depth, blending poetic rock, social critique, and bohemian spirit.

“Miguel Hiza will join the performance to sing hits from Los Parkinson, including «Por el Vino»—which famous poet Nicanor Parra humorously claimed authorship of, expressing his admiration for this song that embodies pure anti-poetry—and «Papel Floreado,» another great track from the band’s early ’90s repertoire. Gavilán and Búfalo from Los Bandoleros de Teno will also join in to perform their iconic hit ‘Angustiado y Desahuciado’ along with a few surprises,” the event organizers detailed.

“This is a gathering of generations and styles that brings back the best of the ’90s,” they added.

Regarding Mauricio Redolés’ show, known for over 50 years of intertwining literature and rock, they noted he will take to the stage to perform timeless classics and some of the more recent songs from his repertoire, all infused with his unmistakable urban narrative and critique. La Súpertranki will accompany the poet in a performance that has been highly praised for its energy and musical quality.

Tickets are priced at $12,000 with limited availability and can be purchased through the platform honestomike.evently.cl.

