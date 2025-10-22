Santiago: The Tragic Story of Hans Pozo Returns to the Stage with a Raw and Poetic Perspective

Original article: Santiago: La tragedia de Hans Pozo regresa a las tablas con una mirada cruda y poética

The story of Hans Pozo first captured public attention in March 2006, with the discovery of a foot in the town of Puente Alto. This controversial case of dismemberment involving a young street dweller shocked the nation and dominated media headlines. In 2007, Teatro La Nacional adapted the story for the stage in the production «H.P. (Hans Pozo)».

Now, 18 years after its initial premiere, the play returns to GAM in its original format, following countless performances, tours, and accolades. Written by Luis Barrales and directed by Isidora Stevenson, the piece fictionalizes the lives of the people at the center of this criminal case.

On stage, María José Bello, Evelyn Ortiz, Fernanda Salazar, Max Salgado, and Rodrigo Soto will narrate the stark story of HP through the portrayals of his mother, partner, daughter, Hans himself, and the public worker who was both his lover and dismemberer.

The violence and brutality of the narrative, along with the dehumanizing treatment it received from the media and public opinion, had a profound impact on the company.

«That’s how it all started. We imagined the various versions, the different perspectives, the narratives that each of those involved in Hans Pozo’s life would embody. Then we had Barrales’ words and everything else. Today, it seems like nothing has changed; the play continues to resonate,» comments Isidora Stevenson.

The cast describes the play as both painful and poetic—a fragmented tale, much like the dismembered body of Hans Pozo. It features a simple staging where language and bodies attempt to convey diverse views of this contemporary tragedy.

Maria José Bello, who plays the mother of the deceased young man, explains, «The theater also has a social function; we found it tremendously attractive to address other issues, such as the phenomenon of resilience, how we are, or are not, able to move forward despite context.»

The production serves as a historical archive, an exercise in memory. «Reviving H.P. is always a challenge. It’s about revisiting a work from another historical moment, another Chile, but it also reflects who we were and the questions we asked 18 years ago,» Stevenson elaborates.

«Despite the time that has passed, the marginalization, poverty, and violence faced by street children remain the same or even worse. Hans Pozo is, first and foremost, a street child. The tragedy of his life and death prompts us to rethink and reconsider them. It also allows for an exploration of the possible perspectives of each person involved, and encourages reflection on issues like theater, representation, and the bourgeois condition of those telling the story,» the actress adds.

According to a review from Culturizarte, «HP leaves no one indifferent. It poetically explores a story that is, let’s say, macabre. It allows us to revisit and characterize a moment, giving it a vibrant and artistic vision that is respectful, honest, and even affectionate.»

This production is part of the special programming for GAM’s 15th anniversary, which has brought back some of the most iconic productions of the cultural center and audience favorites in 2025.

Event Details

October 30 to November 9

Thursday to Saturday at 8:30 PM

Sunday at 7:30 PM

Tickets available at gam.cl

El Ciudadano