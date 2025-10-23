Santiago Welcomes «Queen Sinfónico» Featuring Italian Singer Michele Cortese at Teatro CA660

Original article: Santiago: Espectáculo «Queen Sinfónico» llega al Teatro CA660 con el cantante italiano Michele Cortese en la voz

Merlín Comunicaciones has announced four exclusive performances of «Queen Sinfónico» in Santiago, a spectacular show that marries the timeless legacy of the British band Queen with the grandeur of a symphonic orchestra.

With symphonic arrangements specially crafted for this event, audiences will have the chance to relive classics such as Bohemian Rhapsody, We Will Rock You, Somebody to Love, and The Show Must Go On, presented in a format that highlights their power and restores the intensity of the original Queen experience.

The star of the show will be Michele Cortese, a renowned Italian singer who has gained international acclaim, including wins at the Festival de Viña del Mar and Factor X Italia. His powerful voice and charisma enable him to authentically honor Freddie Mercury’s legacy.

Joining him will be the Filodramatic Orchestra of Chile, one of the country’s most prestigious musical groups, which will bring the symphonic arrangements to life with their solid performance quality, under the direction of maestro Eduardo Gajardo Schmidlin, creating a fusion of rock energy and orchestral richness.

“With «Queen Sinfónico,» we aim to give new life to the band’s classics, translating them into orchestral language. It is a respectful and passionate tribute where rock and symphony meet to evoke emotions in the audience, all within just four exclusive performances,” comments Gian Paolo Martelli, Artistic Director of Merlín Comunicaciones.

Performances:

Thursday, November 20 – 8:00 PM

Friday, November 21 – 8:00 PM

Saturday, November 22 – 5:00 PM

Saturday, November 22 – 8:00 PM

Teatro CA660 Fundación CorpArtes

Rosario Norte 660, Las Condes

Tickets available at ticketplus.cl

Michele Cortese

