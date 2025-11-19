Santiago’s Pulso Lírico Festival Unveils Exciting Lineup for Its Third Edition

Original article: Santiago: Festival Pulso Lírico presentó la programación de su tercera versión

The full schedule for Pulso Lírico, a poetic arts festival that has showcased various artists connected to poetry, rap, theater, and more since its inaugural edition in 2023, is now available for review.

The 2025 program includes free workshops in poetry, rap, and creative writing, talks, rap shows, a book fair, and poetry recitals, among several other exciting activities.

This year, the festival features an international artist: Peruvian poet Lourdes Aparición. In addition to programming a reading at the launch event on Wednesday, November 3, at Editorial LOM (Concha y Toro 29), she will conduct a workshop titled «Women of Seed and Mountain.» To cap off her participation, she will engage in a conversation centered on her poetry collection titled «Apacheta» during the closing night.

Another initiative is Pixel Poema: this September, Pulso Lírico, in collaboration with the Film and Television School of the University of Chile, successfully launched the call for the Pixel Poema videopoetry contest, with the six selected videopoems to be showcased on the festival’s launch day, Saturday, November 29, starting at 6:00 PM at the Museo del Sonido, located at Huérfanos 2919, Santiago.

The launch will also feature poet Roxana Miranda Rupailaf alongside rapper Waikil in a presentation that combines poetry and rap, culminating in a reading by Lourdes Aparición, followed by an honor wine toast.

In 2025, Pulso Lírico has scheduled two days of poetry, rap, and theater to wrap up its third edition. The first event is the Open Mic Night, planned for Thursday, December 4, starting at 7:00 PM at Cervecería Intrinsical (Av. Brasil 88).

This date will begin with a reading by Palestinian poets titled «We Will Not Die,» featuring writer Lina Meruane and poet Juan Carlos Villavicencio. Following this, poet Natalia Rojas will perform a reading, leading into an open mic session for poetry, rap, and dramatized readings as part of the workshop closures.

The festival’s closing event will take place on Saturday, December 6, starting at 3:00 PM at the cultural center El Cucurucho, located at García Reyes 259, Yungay neighborhood.

Notable writer Lina Meruane participates in the third edition of Pulso Lírico.

Celebration!

Finally, there will be a day known as ‘Fiesta Pulso Lírico’, which will feature a fanzine workshop, a publishing fair, and an open mic with wine for the presenters.

Additionally, the books of Peruvian poet Lourdes Aparición (“Apacheta”) and rapper-author Cevladé (“Dm7”) will be presented, culminating with rap performances by Rayokuza & DJ Oezy and Bronko Yotte. Complete information regarding workshops and program details can be found on the festival’s Instagram @pulsoliricofest

El Ciudadano