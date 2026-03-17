Original article: Santiago: 12 obras encienden la cartelera de abril del Teatro Mori

Santiago’s Teatro Mori Unveils Exciting April Lineup Featuring 12 New Productions

April sees twelve vibrant performances lighting up the Teatro Mori stages across Santiago – Parque Arauco, Bellavista, Vitacura, and Recoleta.

Opening the month is «Sentimientos,» by Carla Zúñiga, debuting at Teatro Mori Bellavista. This powerful play centers on a teenager facing public judgment following a traumatic event that disrupts her private life.

With a raw and direct staging, the production investigates the repercussions of virality, media violence, and societal control over female bodies and sexuality. This unsettling yet impactful show challenges the audience and confronts current social mandates.

«Sentimientos,» directed by María José Pizarro in collaboration with Colectivo CTM, will run from March 19 to April 18, Thursday to Saturday, at 8:00 PM. General admission is $10,000; student tickets are $5,000.

«Sentimientos»

Also at Teatro Mori Bellavista, the classic play «Parecido a la felicidad» by renowned Chilean playwright Alejandro Sieveking will make its return, originally directed by Víctor Jara in 1959. Now, it will be revived under the direction of Moira Miller and La Mafia Teatro.

This piece explores the intertwining of friendship, love, and desire within a romantic triangle. A young woman decides to live with the man she loves, challenging the societal norms of her time, while two close friends share dreams for a better life amid sweeping cultural, institutional, and moral changes.

“Parecido a la felicidad” will be showcased from April 23 to May 9, Thursday to Saturday at 8:00 PM. General admission is $14,000.

«Parecido a la felicidad»

At Teatro Mori Recoleta, «Jesucristo Superstar» will be presented by Agrupación Cultural Volaverunt, offering a striking and updated rendition of this musical, featuring over 20 performers including live musicians, singers, actors, and dancers.

Set in the year 2159, this version unfolds in a dystopian future characterized by resource scarcity and disasters instigated by humanity, where faith and beliefs of the survivors are put to the test. A production that engages with themes of power and spirituality through a contemporary lens.

“Jesucristo Superstar” will be available at Mori Recoleta from March 27 to April 5, Thursday to Saturday at 8:00 PM, and Sundays at 7:00 PM. General admission is $15,000.

«Jesucristo Superstar»

In addition, «Nueva Zelanda,» directed by Antenor Allendes, will take the stage at Teatro Mori Recoleta. This play immerses the audience in a 2032 Santiago where a crisis has left much of the population unemployed, sick, and engulfed in uncertainty over a potential apocalypse.

Through absurd and existential situations laced with black comedy, the play prompts reflection on the future, fate, and death against a backdrop disturbingly close to the realities of Chile and the world: Are we capable of shaping our future, or are we already doomed?

“Nueva Zelanda” will run from April 9 to April 19 (with no performance on Sunday, April 12), Thursday to Saturday at 8:00 PM, and Sundays at 7:00 PM. General admission is $10,000; tickets for students and seniors are $6,000.

«Nueva Zelanda»

The third production at Teatro Mori Recoleta is «Cadáveres,» which tells the story of a polar vortex ravaging the planet, leading to frozen bodies accumulating on the streets of Santiago, suggesting the imminent end of humanity. Amidst this apocalyptic landscape, a traveler traverses parallel realities in search of his mother, confronting various versions of himself and the world’s unavoidable collapse.

This theatrical piece presents a chilling view of an increasingly imminent future, using the multiverse to explore identity, climate change, and motherhood in a scenario defined by extinction and the essential question: Who are we when everything crumbles?

“Cadáveres,” directed and written by Eduardo Fuenzalida, will be presented at Mori Recoleta from April 23 to May 3, Thursday to Saturday at 8:00 PM, and Sundays at 7:00 PM. General admission is $10,000, with discounted prices for students and seniors at $6,000.

«Cadáveres»

Meanwhile, at Teatro Mori in Parque Arauco, the musical “Te amo, eres perfecto, ahora cambia,” directed by Felipe Contreras with La Guitarra Producciones, arrives from Broadway to explore the intricacies of love and relationships often left unspoken.

Through 17 vignettes—from awkward first dates to love in old age, marriage, the arrival of children, empty nesting, and separation—the show traverses various stages of coupledom. Four actors bring over forty characters to life in a live musical comedy that invites laughter while reigniting the essence of love.

“Te amo, eres perfecto, ahora cambia” will perform at Mori Parque Arauco from April 9 to April 30, every Thursday at 8:00 PM. General admission is $18,000.

«Te amo, eres perfecto, ahora cambia»

Also featured in Parque Arauco is “Antes,” by Antonio Zisis, a story exploring love, the passage of time, and life-changing choices. With direction from Rodrigo Sepúlveda, the play is inspired by Richard Linklater’s trilogy and portrays three encounters over 20 years between two individuals whose paths diverge yet repeatedly intersect. Through the narrative of «what if…», it examines how even the smallest decision can alter everything.

“Antes” will be staged from April 3 to April 25, Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 PM. General admission is $20,000.

«Antes»

Continuing the programming are “Tóxicas,” a dark comedy that humorously navigates the complexities of human relationships marked by emotional toxicity. Featuring a cast that includes Natalia Valdebenito, Javiera Contador, and Karol Blum, directed by Carla Zúñiga.

Through an episodic structure, the play presents three distinct stories of women grappling with harmful dynamics in their personal relationships, striving for healthier connections but discovering that deconstruction and growth are more challenging than anticipated.

“Tóxicas” will take the stage at Mori Parque Arauco from April 3 to April 18, Fridays and Saturdays at 10:15 PM. General admission is $18,000.

«Tóxicas»

Finally, Parque Arauco will also host “Entre libros: Una aventura de Tico y sus amigos,” a spectacle combining puppetry, music, and mapping for a unique scenic experience. This show encourages audiences to unplug from screens and dive into the magical universe of books alongside Tico and his friends.

During his journey to the library, Tico encounters beloved characters such as the Little Prince and Don Quixote, offering a fantastical experience for the entire family, crafted by director Alexander Ramos and playwright Pierina Fonseca.

“Entre libros: una aventura de Tico y sus amigos” will have three performances at Mori Parque Arauco on April 5, 12, and 26 at 4:00 PM. General admission is $8,000; tickets for children are $6,000.

«Entre libros: una aventura de Tico y sus amigos»

Closing the April lineup at Teatro Mori Vitacura is the comedy “Ya no te gusto, ¿verdad?” featuring Rodrigo Bastidas and Elena Muñoz, directed by Santiago Ramírez and Teatro Aparte. This play tells the story of a couple returning to the hotel where they celebrated their honeymoon to mark 30 years of marriage.

However, what begins as a celebration soon leads to classic—timeless—disagreements about love and cohabitation: he wants sex, she wants conversation; he believes everything is perfect, she feels they’re in crisis. With humor and tenderness, the play portrays the misalignments in a relationship that, despite the passing years, strives to hold together.

“Ya no te gusto, ¿verdad?” will run from March 13 to May 2 (with no performance on Thursday, April 23), Thursday to Saturday at 8:30 PM. General admission is $25,000.

«Ya no te gusto, ¿verdad?»

In the same theater, “Melodías en el aire,” directed and written by Layla Raña Kanacri featuring the Aranwa Company will perform. In this piece, three children play in a plaza when they discover melodies and messages in the air, sounds that invite them on a musical journey around the world and the stars before returning home with a small piece of cueca.

The original music from the company, performed live, guides this exploration through Brazil, China, the Arab world, the US, and Cuba, crafting a performance full of games, textures, and body sequences. This piece won the Best Play award at the International Festival of Buenos Aires (FITBA) and lasts 30 minutes, concluding with an interactive performance alongside the cast.

“Melodías en el aire” will be running from March 8 to April 26, every Sunday at 4:00 PM. General tickets are priced at $8,000; children tickets are $6,000.

«Melodías en el aire»

Lastly, “Soy el único que no me conozco,” a stand-up comedy act led by Felipe Izquierdo, invites us to question the reality surrounding us, suggesting that everything could be part of a larger conspiracy.

With sharp wit, Izquierdo engulfs the audience in a world where expectations are overvalued, and humor becomes the best medium to navigate confusion. An unmissable chance to enjoy a laughter-filled afternoon of reflection with one of the prominent comedians of the moment.

“Soy el único que no me conozco” will be featured from April 5 to April 26, Sundays at 7:30 PM. General admission is $18,000.

«Soy el único que no me conozco»

For more information about the lineup, visit the Teatro Mori website (click here)

The Citizen