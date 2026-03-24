Science Minister Confirms Suspension of Master’s and Postdoctoral Scholarships Abroad

Original article: Ministra de Ciencias confirma suspensión de becas de magíster y post doctorados en el extranjero

Science Minister Ximena Lincolao announced the government’s decision to temporarily suspend master’s and postdoctoral scholarships abroad, a measure she attributed to the 3% budget cuts imposed on ministries by President Kast.

In statements reported by El Mercurio de Santiago, Minister Lincolao explained that the government’s aim with this action is to «strengthen» national master’s programs.

«The idea is to bolster our universities and use scholarship funding for international studies in areas where it’s more appropriate and valuable, such as doctoral programs,» said the Secretary of State, who also noted that there will be no changes to the national scholarship program or overseas doctoral scholarships at this time.

«All national scholarships will remain unchanged, including the ongoing application process,» emphasized the Science Minister.

Scholarships Abroad: Science Minister Announces Cuts and Focus on Strengthening National Universitieshttps://t.co/y9wVyF3KuY — Radio Universidad de Chile (@uchileradio) March 24, 2026

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