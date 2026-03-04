Senate Approves Controversial Bill Allowing Release of Elderly Criminals for Health Reasons by Narrow Vote

The proposal will now be reviewed by the Senate's Constitutional Committee, with a period for submitting amendments open until Monday, March 16. Following the vote, Senator Yasna Provoste raised a constitutional objection, arguing that the bill violates international human rights treaties and legislation signed by Chile.

With a close vote of 23 in favor and 22 against, the Senate has passed a debated bill introduced by right-wing lawmakers that permits the release of criminals over 70 years old «for health reasons».

During the session, following the initiative’s approval, Senator Yasna Provoste (DC) raised a constitutional objection, arguing that the bill violates international human rights treaties and legislation signed by Chile.

The proposal will now be reviewed by the Senate’s Constitutional Committee, with a period for submitting amendments open until Monday, March 16.

We will continue to provide updates. Stay informed about this issue:

«Health Condition Does Not Erase the Severity of the Crime»: Senator Campillai Reiterates Opposition to the Bill Allowing Release of Elderly Inmates for Health Reasons

