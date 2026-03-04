Original article: Por 1 voto y con el respaldo de toda la Derecha: Senado aprueba en general proyecto que permite excarcelar a delincuentes mayores de 70 años por razones de salud

Senate Approves Controversial Bill Allowing Release of Elderly Criminals for Health Reasons by Narrow Vote

With a close vote of 23 in favor and 22 against, the Senate has passed a debated bill introduced by right-wing lawmakers that permits the release of criminals over 70 years old «for health reasons».

During the session, following the initiative’s approval, Senator Yasna Provoste (DC) raised a constitutional objection, arguing that the bill violates international human rights treaties and legislation signed by Chile.

The proposal will now be reviewed by the Senate’s Constitutional Committee, with a period for submitting amendments open until Monday, March 16.

Aberrante! Sala del Senado aprobó en general el proyecto que permite que peligrosos criminales salgan de la cárcel para cumplir las condenas en sus casas pic.twitter.com/0NYt5QUACu — Daniel Nuñez A. (@daniel_nunez_a) March 4, 2026

Avanza la impunidad. El senado por 23 votos contra 22 aprobó la posibilidad que asesinos, torturadores, violadores y otros tipos de tortura terminen de cumplir las condenas en sus casas. El senador Bianchi, que con su voto de empate pudo rechazar el proyecto, no votó. Vergüenza. — Mario Aguilera (@marioaguilera4) March 4, 2026

We will continue to provide updates. Stay informed about this issue:

The Citizen