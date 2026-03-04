Original article: Por 1 voto y con el respaldo de toda la Derecha: Senado aprueba en general proyecto que permite excarcelar a delincuentes mayores de 70 años por razones de salud
Senate Approves Controversial Bill Allowing Release of Elderly Criminals for Health Reasons by Narrow Vote
With a close vote of 23 in favor and 22 against, the Senate has passed a debated bill introduced by right-wing lawmakers that permits the release of criminals over 70 years old «for health reasons».
During the session, following the initiative’s approval, Senator Yasna Provoste (DC) raised a constitutional objection, arguing that the bill violates international human rights treaties and legislation signed by Chile.
The proposal will now be reviewed by the Senate’s Constitutional Committee, with a period for submitting amendments open until Monday, March 16.
