Senate President Critiques Government’s Communication Strategy: «Needs Quick Fix»

Original article: Siguen las críticas por mal manejo comunicacional del Gobierno: “tiene que enmendarlo rápido”, señala presidenta del Senado

«Experience is Vital»: Senate President Critiques Government’s Communication Strategy

Criticism from Senate President, Paulina Núñez (RN)

Senate President Paulina Núñez (RN) sharply criticized the government’s communication strategy amid rising fuel prices, as highlighted by El Dínamo.

In statements reported by the aforementioned media, the ruling party legislator emphasized that «this is where one realizes that political experience is vital. Words create reality, especially when uttered by top authorities», referencing the controversy surrounding the phrase «bankrupt state».

Along these lines, Núñez elaborated on the political ramifications of the communication strategy, saying, «Now that the fuel project is law, the government must, in my opinion, convene privately to assess the situation, making necessary adjustments. I am not suggesting replacing ministers; I am talking about recognizing an evident communication issue that affects legislative debate and potentially votes as well,» she asserted.

«Bankrupt State»

Former Finance Minister Ignacio Briones, in an interview with T13 Radio, labeled the use of the term «bankrupt state» as a communication blunder by Secom that damages the country’s image and investor confidence.

In parallel, ADN Radio aired insights from former Secretary of Communications (SECOM) director Juan Carvajal, who warned: «From a communication standpoint, this is a poor note for the Kast government. […] If we understand communication as a comprehensive strategy that includes decisions, actions, and their effects, there are concerning signals here.»

Carvajal noted a structural lack of coordination: «There seems to have been no prior instance that evaluated decisions thoroughly, considering economic, legal, communicational, and political aspects. […] Governing is not the same as campaigning,» he concluded.

Government’s Response to Press Criticism

In response to the wave of criticism surfacing in various media outlets, Interior Minister Claudio Alvarado stated — in comments relayed by agencies and multiple platforms — that «a government is always subject to political criticism, but I want to be clear: this is a government that, in the face of emergencies and crises such as we are experiencing, does not fall apart.» Meanwhile, spokesperson Mara Sedini, also quoted in the press, asserted that «we do not become disoriented; communication is for the citizens.»

Additionally, as reported by El Dínamo, a new ministerial coordination committee called «Chile Moves Forward» was formed early Friday. Without the president’s presence, the Ministers of Interior, Finance, Energy, and Transport gathered at La Moneda to assess the impact of rising gasoline prices and to implement the measures outlined in the law passed this week in Congress.