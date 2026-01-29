Senator Campillai Calls Sunday Release of Former Officer Maturana «Unacceptable» Amid Ongoing Concerns

Senator Campillai insists that it is essential for the national director of Gendarmerie to resign and for the Minister of Justice and Human Rights to demand all pertinent documentation regarding the case, warning that otherwise the Minister may become complicit in the decision that aligns with Kast's agenda.

Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: «Kast abiertamente ha señalado querer liberar a mi agresor»: Senadora Campillai calificó como «inaceptable» beneficio de salida dominical otorgado a excarabinero Patricio Maturana

Following the announcement that former officer Patricio Maturana, sentenced to 12 years in prison in 2022 for shooting a tear gas canister at Fabiola Campillai’s face, has been granted the benefit of Sunday furlough, the current senator labeled the situation as «unacceptable» and demanded the resignation of the national director of Gendarmerie.

As a victim of an attack that ended her vision, the legislator expressed that the prison benefits awarded to Maturana, the perpetrator of this crime, cause her «pain and distress,» as she stated in a video shared across her social media platforms.

Furthermore, Fabiola Campillai highlighted that it is «unacceptable» for the National Director of Gendarmerie to have visited the prison where Maturana is held just two days after meeting with elected president José Antonio Kast, who has openly expressed the desire to free her assailant.

«Now, the approval for the Sunday furlough for my attacker has been confirmed, someone who has shown no remorse and no empathy toward me for the irreparable harm he has caused,» the parliamentarian added.

In this context, she asserted, «It is no coincidence how these events have unfolded; it is necessary for the national director of Gendarmerie to resign from his position, and the Minister of Justice and Human Rights must demand all documentation related to this case. Otherwise, he becomes an accomplice in this decision made by an institution under his Ministry that is prematurely implementing Kast’s program.»

Additionally, she warned that this decision paves the way for Maturana to seek further privileges, potentially leading to parole.

«This is yet another case demonstrating the neglect faced by victims of human rights violations under the government of Gabriel Boric,» concluded Senator Fabiola Campillai.

As previously reported by El Ciudadano, the approval of Maturana’s release occurred after a «surprise visit» from Gendarmerie director Rubén Pérez to the Molina prison, where the former officer is held. This visit allegedly took place days after a meeting between Pérez and Kast. Read the full article below:

Days After Meeting Between Kast and Gendarmerie Director: Officer Who Shot and Blind Senator Campillai Could Receive Sunday Releases

El Ciudadano

