Senator Fabiola Campillai: Naín Retamal Law Has Become a New «Cursed Law» Generating Impunity

"This law, supported and enacted by Gabriel Boric's government in record time, preventing any resources from being filed to halt its progress, has transformed into a cursed law that only generates impunity. The state today has failed not only Gustavo but the entire country," stated the legislator, who expressed her support and solidarity with Gustavo Gatica.

Senator Fabiola Campillai warned that the Naín Retamal Law has transformed into a new «cursed law» that only «generates impunity,» directly questioning President Boric’s government for its unconditional support and allowing its enactment.

«I know that Gustavo has the strength and resilience to move forward. He is strong and brave for what lies ahead. However, it has once again been shown that impunity in Chile is a persistent pain. Crespo shot and blinded Gustavo, a fact established by the court, despite being largely acquitted by the Naín Retamal Law,» expressed Senator Campillai.

Furthermore, she criticized that «this law, supported and enacted by Gabriel Boric’s government in record time, preventing any appeal to halt its progress, has become a cursed law that only generates impunity. The state today has failed not only Gustavo but the entire country as well.»

Finally, Senator Campillai stated, «The government that came to power raising the banners of truth and justice is now the main responsible party for the impunity that deeply hurts us.»

