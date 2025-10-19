Senator Provoste Accuses José Antonio Kast of Having a «Clandestine Program» and Criticizes His Unrealistic Budget Cuts

Original article: “Kast no explica lo inexplicable”: Senadora Provoste acusa que candidato republicano tiene un programa clandestino

Senator Provoste Accuses Kast of a «Clandestine Program» and Criticizes Him for Unrealistic Budget Cuts

Senator Yasna Provoste has launched a strong critique against presidential candidate José Antonio Kast, asserting that, unusually for Chile, “there exists a candidate with a clandestine program”. In remarks made to CNN Chile, the legislator called for transparency from candidates, emphasizing the lack of clarity in the proposals from the leader of the Republican Party.

Estamos frente a un candidato que tiene un programa clandestino, que se niega a decir como financiará los recortes que propone. @joseantoniokast es un candidato que vende seguridad, pero con un programa de gobierno totalmente irreal, puede terminar siendo un caos. pic.twitter.com/SVRPSHSu43 — Yasna Provoste Campillay (@ProvosteYasna) October 17, 2025

Provoste specifically referenced Kast’s proposal to cut $6 billion from the state budget, stating that “he says this because he doesn’t know what he’s talking about, because he doesn’t understand the state, because the Republican candidate has never held an executive job”. She added that when pressed about how he would implement such cuts, the candidate refuses to provide explanations, highlighting the opacity of his government plan.

The Atacama lawmaker expanded her criticism by indicating that Kast avoids fundamental issues. “Kast doesn’t talk about women’s rights because he can’t. He doesn’t discuss education due to conflicts of interest. He doesn’t address health because he has no proposals. He avoids international politics because his Argentine model is failing,” she enumerated verbatim. For Provoste, Kast’s program is a «nonexistent invention,» comparable to the impossibility of pulling “several million rabbits” from a hat.

#CNNChileRadio | Yasna Provoste, Senadora (DC): «Kast hace puros anuncios y no dice cómo los va a cumplir. Tiene un programa clandestino, no dice cómo sacará los 6 mil millones de dólares. Nos encantaría ganar en primera vuelta» 📡 Sigue la señal aquí: https://t.co/AIuGjCzPk0 pic.twitter.com/6bAALgAvWB — CNN Chile (@CNNChile) October 17, 2025

Regarding the feasibility of Kast’s promises, the senator was unequivocal: “The only one who says Kast’s announcements are achievable is Kast himself. In the right-wing, neither he nor anyone else has been able to explain the inexplicable”. She warned that while the candidate markets security, his administration could end in chaos, labeling his program as “unrealistic” and “unfunded”.

In conclusion, Yasna Provoste expressed her full support for center-left candidate Jeannette Jara, stating that she will progress to the second round. “We are very confident she will surpass José Antonio Kast in December,” she affirmed, highlighting that Jara represents “safety, capability to deliver, and guarantees dialogue and management experience,” in contrast to Kast, whom she believes is incapable of explaining how he will fulfill his announcements.