Setback for Santiago-Valparaíso Train Project: Rodrigo Mundaca Criticizes Lack of Logic and Technical Vision in Kast’s Government

Original article: Frenazo al tren Santiago-Valparaíso: Rodrigo Mundaca acusa falta de lógica y visión técnica en el gobierno de Kast

On Thursday, the Regional Governor of Valparaíso, Rodrigo Mundaca, stated in a video that President José Kast has withdrawn the contract for approval from the Comptroller’s office for the Valparaíso-Limache, Limache-Calera, Calera-Llay Llay, Llay Llay-Tiltil, and Tiltil-Quinta Normal train segments, expressing his discontent over this dismissal of a long-held aspiration for the Valparaíso region.

The governor condemned the decision, arguing that trains represent a sustainable mode of transportation that is not reliant on fossil fuels, gas, oil, or coal, thereby enabling us to combat climate change. He added that beyond being a safe method of transit, trains also promote integration and decentralization.

«It doesn’t seem appropriate or logical that after so many years, trains do not once again run on the tracks, particularly this train from Santiago to Valparaíso and vice versa. This is a shared dream for the entire region, and it seems quite improper to withdraw the contract from the Comptroller without first assessing the significance and impact of this transport mode in our region,» he remarked.

In this context, the governor referenced Edgardo González, the mayor of Llay Llay, who mentioned learning through the press that the project would not be realized after a 30-year wait.

“Today, trains must return to the tracks in our region heading towards Santiago because this also reflects decentralization and, above all, integration—an integration that allows the towns in our region to connect sustainably and amicably through this mode of transport,” the governor emphasized.

Mundaca concluded by stating that the withdrawal of this project is a “poor decision, yet another in the string of decisions made in these first seven days.”