Sextur Bus Services Halt Routes to Pichilemu, Navidad, Cartagena, and Cocalán Amid Fuel Price Surge

Rural public transportation in the O'Higgins Region is beginning to feel the impact of rising fuel prices following the government's Mepco intervention. In addition to the suspension of services, fares for all routes have been increased.

Sextur Bus Services Halt Routes to Pichilemu, Navidad, Cartagena, and Cocalán Amid Fuel Price Surge
The Citizen

Original article: Rancagua: Buses Sextur suspende servicios a Pichilemu, Navidad, Cartagena y Cocalán por fuerte alza del combustible

The first impacts of the significant rise in fuel prices across the country are becoming evident.

In the O’Higgins Region, the Sextur bus line, which provides rural public transportation, has announced a temporary suspension of its routes to the localities of Cocalán, Cartagena, Pichilemu, and Navidad.

Additionally, a 30% adjustment in fares for all other routes has been implemented. Ticket prices for the Rancagua-Coltauco route are now $2,600 for adults, $1,300 for seniors, and $850 for students; for the Rancagua-Doñihue route, the prices are $2,350 for adults, $1,200 for seniors, and $800 for students; and for the Rancagua-Lo Miranda route, the costs are $2,100 for adults, $1,150 for seniors, and $700 for students.

The minimum fare (or local ticket) is now set at $1,300. The complete table with the updated fares for Sextur buses has already been revised and is available for review HERE.

«We appreciate your understanding regarding this situation, which is beyond our control and necessary to maintain service continuity,» stated Sextur in a post shared on their social media.

We will continue to provide updates.

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