Socialist MPs File Complaint Against Republican Congressman Cristian Araya for Alleged Bribery and Influence Peddling in Belarusian Network

Original article: Manouchehri y Cicardini activan denuncia ante Fiscalía contra diputado republicano por presunto cohecho y tráfico de influencias en arista bielorrusa

Socialist deputies Daniel Manouchehri and Daniela Cicardini have filed a complaint with the Public Prosecutor’s Office, seeking an investigation into the alleged payment of $1.7 million to Republican Party congressman Cristián Araya by real estate conservative Sergio Yáber, who is currently being investigated for money laundering in relation to the so-called «Belarusian plot.»

According to a document reported by La Tercera, the parliamentarians requested an inquiry into the potential commission of various criminal offenses against those responsible for the crimes of bribery, corruption, influence peddling, and any other criminal offenses that may arise.

The origins of the complaint trace back to a report published on Wednesday, November 19, by CIPER, which revealed the record of telephone calls intercepted by the OS7 unit of Carabineros targeting Yáber. These intercepts indicated that Yáber may have delivered the sum of $1.7 million to congressman Araya—brother of Carolina Araya, chief of staff to Republican presidential candidate José Antonio Kast.

The transaction allegedly occurred during a critical moment: just as Congress was discussing the fate of constitutional charges against then-minister of the Court of Appeals of Santiago, Antonio Ulloa.

In another conversation with his wife regarding a meeting at their home with the congressman, Yáber mentioned wanting to ask for support to protect Ulloa from the constitutional charge.

“He is going to come, we are in campaign mode, but I’ve been committed for a while now (…). But, it’s not just about that; I convened him because I need to secure our friend [Ulloa’s] position, so that the caucus gets in line,” he said to his wife.

As revealed by the cited media, the money transfer reportedly took place after a lunch between Yáber and Ulloa at the Lumière Bistró restaurant.

Additionally, records showed that Araya had provided Yáber with information that could jeopardize socialist deputy Daniel Manouchehri, who was leading the constitutional charge against Ulloa in Congress. The aim was to create a “media hit.”

Furthermore, the conversations mentioned socialist deputy Daniella Cicardini and alleged information to undermine her.

Manouchehri: «They Want to Close the Pandora’s Box»

Contacted by La Tercera, Deputy Daniel Manouchehri explained the purpose of the legal action.

“We believe and trust that the Public Ministry will investigate and clarify without shielding the involved parties,” stated the parliamentarian, adding that “it is appropriate for the prosecutor’s office to inform which prosecutor will oversee the investigation, and I hope this institution can issue decrees, summon Deputy Araya to testify, and hear from Mr. Yáber.”

“I think all this time that passes is when those involved should be trying to erase all evidence they can,” he warned.

Regarding the actions Yáber and Araya allegedly took to discredit both him and Cicardini in the press, he expressed that the goal is to close the “Pandora’s box” linked to a web of influence comprising political, judicial, and business figures in our country, which includes pressure, influence peddling, and potential payments for judicial maneuvers.

“The reaction of the senators when we presented the constitutional charge against Antonio Ulloa made evident the anxiety that exists in Congress. Now, as relevant information starts to surface, it demonstrates that this anxiety, this attack we suffered, was not coincidental but was a reaction from those who want to close the Pandora’s box,” he suggested.

“A Pandora’s box is being opened here, and there are powerful interests working to close it,” he emphasized.

The socialist parliamentarian made it clear that these political operations do not intimidate either him or Cicardini in their efforts against corruption.

“Undoubtedly, there will be a reaction from this network linked to the Hermosilla case and the Belarusian scheme; we have no doubt about that. But we will confront them with the same strength, knowing that the public supports us. We are also aware that there are operations from this network attempting to intimidate us, defame us, and prevent us from pursuing these cases,” he stated.

Economic Interests and External Pressures

Manouchehri connected the reported events to the significant economic interests mobilized in the Legislative branch.

In this regard, he recalled that “simultaneously, a law that directly affects the interests of notaries and conservators has been processed in Congress.”

“We are talking about individuals whose earnings are at stake due to this project. There are notaries who currently earn over $50 million, and conservators, like Mr. Yáber, who are earning around $300 million monthly,” he asserted.

“It is evident that these individuals have powerful interests and that they have been involved in a plot to defame fellow parliamentarians who pursue corruption,” he commented.

Criticism of the Republican Party and José Antonio Kast

When asked about the responses from presidential candidate José Antonio Kast and Republican Party president Arturo Squella, who discredited CIPER’s report, the socialist deputy was vehement in his criticism.

“Kast and the Republican Party are shamefully covering up a situation that must be thoroughly investigated,” Manouchehri told La Tercera.

In his view, it is “strange that with all the information available, Congressman Araya has not had his party membership suspended.”

However, he noted that Araya “is someone very close to José Antonio Kast,” as his sister, Carolina Araya, is Kast’s chief of staff and one of his closest advisers since the Republican candidate began his presidential run.

“We see this as becoming a trend on Kast’s part and the Republican Party, which is to cover up corruption cases affecting their circle,” he alleged.

With this complaint, the case involving Congressman Araya and conservative Yáber, set in the complex web of the “Belarusian aristocracy,” now enters a new phase, with the Public Prosecutor’s Office responsible for determining whether there are grounds for formally investigating the alleged crimes.